Dream Kardashian Gets a Glittery Blue Baby Bentley for Her 2nd Birthday

Dream Kardashian recently celebrated her 2nd birthday and her family celebrated in true Kardashian style. The toddler’s aunts got together for a one-of-a-kind soiree that was complete with some of the most impressive decor, food, and gifts.

On Wednesday, November 14, Khloe Kardashian shared some pictures from Dream’s special day. An elaborate food set-up covered a kitchen counter and included yummy treats from donuts and cookies to cake pops and upside down ice cream cones. In the center of it all was a light green cake with ruffled frosting. The plaque on the front read, “Happy Birthday, Dream.”

The daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna, was warmly welcomed into the “2” club by her family. The youngster wore a baby blue princess dress complete with a tulle skirt and a headband full of flowers.

Perhaps the very best gift that Dream received was a baby Bentley. The two-seater is glittery blue and looks quite street-worthy. It’s no doubt that Dream will be one of the coolest kids in the neighborhood as she cruises around with one of her cousins.

It’s unknown if Blac Chyna was invited to the party, but she did post her own tribute to her baby girl on Instagram over the weekend.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you. I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your ‘Dreams.’ As your mother, I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy,” Chyna captioned a series of photos of her youngest child (she also has a son, King, with her ex, Tyga).