‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on DWTS? 11/5/2018

Tonight was Country Night on Dancing With the Stars 2018 and each of the remaining eight contestants took on the country theme. Each team started by following their usual performance format and then the team dances came into play. This was the first time this season that team dances were incorporated.

The remaining contestants at the top of tonight’s show were Alexis Ren, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware, Joe Amabile, Evanna Lynch, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bobby Bones and Milo Manheim. But, tonight was a double elimination, which meant that two couples were being sent home. Only six contestants are moving on to the semi-finals, which air next week.

So, which cast members were eliminated? Who got voted off? Read on for the live results.

The first couple announced as being in jeopardy was John Schneider and Emma Slater. They were then followed by DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold. Also in the bottom of the votes were Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe. The rest of the contestants were safe.

Out of these three couples, only one would be saved. The team who was announced as safe to dance in the semi-finals was … Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe. This meant that contestants DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider were eliminated.

Upon hearing the news, the judges gave the contestants a standing ovation.

DeMarcus Ware and John Schneider carried out some of their best performances tonight, both getting emotional about their experiences on the show.

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, contestant Alexis Ren revealed to her pro partner Alan Bersten that she had feelings for him. He did not open up about his own feelings and told DWTS viewers that only “time will tell” about how their relationship evolves. Tonight, in a pre-taped package, Bersten told Ren that he was falling for her and the two shared a kiss in front of the cameras.

The two-part finale for Dancing With the Stars season 27 air November 19-20, 2018. Five contestants will move on to part 1 of the finals and three will compete in the grand finale episode. All of the cast-offs from throughout the season will also return to participate in the finale as well. They will no longer be competing, of course. Tune in to see which contestants make it to the end and who takes home that mirrorball trophy.