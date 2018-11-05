DWTS Spoilers & Elimination Predictions for Country Night

Tonight is Country Night on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which means that some of your favorite couples in the ballroom will put on some cowboy and cowgirl routines. There are also some guest appearances scheduled for tonight, but, before we get into the spoilers on what to expect on episode 9 of DWTS 2018, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know about tonight’s show.

With that out of the way, let’s get into tonight’s show. Gold Derby has reported that the eight remaining contestants will be narrowed down to six tonight, which means a double elimination. So, more than one couple will be eliminated. In recent weeks, Alexis Ren and Evanna Lynch have been in the bottom of the votes, but have made it through. Tonight could be the night one or both of them could be sent home. The other three possibilities for elimination are John Schneider, Bobby Bones and Joe Amabile. Then again, this season has been filled with surprises. So, it’s anybody’s game really. Right?

When it comes to tonight’s performances and guest appearances, Pop Culture has reported that Cole Swindell will be singing his song “Love You Too Late” in the ballroom. Recently, Swindell talked about the nature of the show to ABC News Radio, saying, “[It] is probably the most up-tempo song on the album, maybe the most up-tempo song I’ve ever recorded. This thing sounds like it’s an ’80s rock [song], just screaming tempo. It’s rocking. But also lyrics are important to me and this song is well written, I feel like.”

Additional country artists set to make appearances during Country Night on DWTS include Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and LANCO. Janson will sing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” while contestant Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess perform a Viennese Waltz. Bones revealed the news on iHeartRadio, stating, “I’m bringing in Chris Janson to play for me. He’s not going to play one of his songs, because we have to do what’s called a Viennese Waltz. He doesn’t have a Viennese Waltz in his library, so Chris Janson’s gonna play ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love,’ from Elvis.”

Music artist Carly Pearce will sing her hit song, “Every Little Thing,” for Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe’s performance. Lauren Alaina will perform her song “Ladies in the 90s” for Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s Samba routine. And, LANCO will deliver a performance of their song “Born to Love You” while Milo Manheim and Witney Carson dance.

On his radio show, Bobby Bones dished on the team dances for tonight. This will be the first episode of the season that incorporates teams and Bones is one of the team captains. Bones revealed that, “I was a captain and Joe was a captain, because we’re the worst two, which annoys me. It’s just annoying that they’re not giving me scores. But we drafted teams. He got the first pick.” Bones continued, “I have on my team Milo and Evanna, Harry Potter girl, and John from Dukes of Hazzard. I don’t think overall we have the best dancing team, but we have a team that gets along really well, and that was important to me.”

Next week is the semi-finals for Dancing With the Stars season 27, which means the finale episodes are coming up. The two-part finale airs November 19 – 20, 2018. Tune in to see which couples make it through.