DWTS Season 27 Finale Voting: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight

Tonight is the season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars, which means that the end is near for the remaining contestants. This is the first time that the finale will air in just one episode, rather than two. So, at the end of tonight’s show, there will be a winner announced. With the finale only airing in one episode, voting works a bit differently for tonight. According to Gold Derby, scores will be combined with viewer votes from last week, as well as online-only viewer votes during tonight’s show, at DWTSLiveVote.com. This means that phone numbers will not be relevant tonight.

If you would like to keep push favorite contestants forward, into the big win, it is essential to remember to vote online, in order to cast your votes. Voting will open at the start of tonight’s show and the voting window will stay open until approximately five minutes after the final competitive dance of the finale episode.

According to ABC, fans will have one more chance to vote for their favorite contenders tonight. ABC writes, “While the finalists perform their final dances in tonight’s live broadcast in the ET/CT time zones, you can cast your LAST CHANCE VOTES to help determine the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 27! Check back then to cast your votes!” Unfortunately, west coast viewers won’t be able to view the show in real-time. But, west coasters still have the ability to vote. While they won’t be able to watch the live broadcast, if they can access http://DWTSLiveVote.com, then they can vote during the east coast broadcast.

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars 2018 contestants online, you must live within the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old to cast your vote.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, be sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account, if you need to. If you are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may need to validate your email address with a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

When it comes to what to expect on tonight’s show, ABC’s press release states, “After weeks of stunning competitive dancing, the final four couples advance to the season finale of Dancing with the Stars, live … It’s been a very close race this season with some of the most skilled and artful dancing celebrity contestants have ever pulled off. The remaining four couples will have one last night of competitive dancing, vying to score extra judges’ points and viewers votes. The first will be a repeat performance in which the couples will enhance one of their best dances from earlier in the season. And in the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season – the fan-favorite, freestyle routine.”

The 2018 finale will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT tonight, on the ABC network. Tune in to see which of the remaining contestants gets voted through as the season 27 winner.