How to Watch E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Live Stream

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards air tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT, but prior to the awards show, airs the E! Live From the Red Carpet special. This special includes celebrity interviews, arrivals and the latest news on the awards. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for another way to watch the red carpet arrivals. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the PCAs live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the PCAs live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The red carpet will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. In addition to holding interviews with celebrities as they arrive at the show, Rancic and Kennedy will also be giving out some awards on the red carpet, before the show even starts. According to E!, others who will be helping with the coverage include Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, and E! Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. And, E! News’ The Rundown host, Erin Lim, will be live from the “Fans’ Walk” to hang with fans as they get to greet some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry. The People’s Choice Awards is an event to honor achievements in film, TV and music, so there will be A-listers across the board in attendance. Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi will be handling E!’s Twitter and the E! News app to keep fans in the know during the awards as well.

Jennifer Neal, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Executive Producer of Live Events at E! released the following statement about what to expect during the red carpet special:

For the first time, we’ll be incorporating fans on the red carpet for a more immersive experience. Plus, viewers can expect plenty of fun celebrity interviews, innovative multi-platform entertainment and fashion coverage, and lots of surprises for the fans, bringing them even closer to their favorite stars than ever before.

Also included in the red carpet will be the “E! Glambot”, which catches celebs’ fashion moments for the fans at home. The red carpet will take place at red carpet at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora are the performers set to take the stage tonight and Minaj is reported to be opening up the show. Tune in tonight to see these stars in action. Plus, have a look at the latest fashions, faux pas and crazy moments on the red carpet. No host has been listed for the event, so there’s a good chance the show could go on without an emcee.