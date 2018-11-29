Emily Ratajkowski Puts Bare Bottom on Display

Emily Ratajkowski is known for posting risque photos on Instagram and Thursday was no different. The model/actress uploaded a photo of her backside, showing off her bare bottom in a black bathing suit from her very own line, Inamorataswim.

Ratajkowski posed with her back to the camera, looking out the window of what looks like a New York City apartment. As she stands in front of a radiator, she has her hands on her behind, showing off her incredible figure. You can see the photo below.

The photo received more than 400,000 likes in about an hour’s time. Hundreds of comments have flooded the post, many noting how great Ratajkowski looks.

“Be careful! Those iron radiators get REALLY hot, and you’re not wearing and pants,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Perfection,” added another. Several others simply commented using the “fire” emoji.