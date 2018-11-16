Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curves in Thong for New Lingerie Line

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Friday, November 16, to share an announcement about a new project that she’s launching — M Rata. The actress/model didn’t give away any further details in her initial post, which was a picture of her bare bottom in a maroon-hued thong and a matching bra. In the caption, Ratajkowski included a link to a new Instagram page what will be dedicated to this new project.

Although Ratajkowski didn’t give too much away, the new account includes a link that further explains the exciting news; she’s starting her very own lingerie line. Of course, EmRata is a big fan of swimsuits and has her own line of swimwear, but this takes her passion to another level. You can check out her first official post from the line below.

Ratajkowski shared a link to her new website, M Rata / Blush Lingerie, but the site isn’t live just yet. Fans wishing to be “in the know” can sign up for more information using a first name and an email address.

The website features a photo of EmRata in the same maroon-hued lingerie, standing in what looks like a grocery store. She’s facing the camera this time, showing off the bra of the outfit, which looks like it’s made from comfortable knit fabric. She’s holding a churro in her left hand while leaning up against some shelving.

In another post on the new M Rata Instagram page, Ratajkowski reveals that the lingerie line will launch on November 22. She shared the following video that shows her licking her fingers as a broadcast is played.

On Thursday, Ratajkowski posted another photo from the same photoshoot as mentioned above.

“I made some more stuff for you. Link in bio,” she captioned a picture of herself in the same maroon underwear and bra set.