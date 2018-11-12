Fans Already Adding Danny DeVito to the Detective Pikachu Trailer

The first official trailer for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has dropped and the internet is losing their minds. With many sharing their excitement, some fans have taken to social media to protest the films biggest flaw – not having Danny DeVito voice Pikachu.

For the unfamiliar, two years ago Youtuber Tealhollow1 overlaid lines from Danny DeVito in the Great Detective Pikachu game trailer. This ignited a long-running joke of having the actor be the official voice of Pikachu. With Ryan Reynolds now voicing the electric rodent in Warner Brother’s upcoming Detective Pikachu film, fans have begun splicing in DeVito’s dialogue into the trailer.

The results are exactly what you’d expect.

Here’s Detective Pikachu but with Danny DeVito voicing him pic.twitter.com/nRmS3aaXGI — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) November 12, 2018

Danny DeVito voicing Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/kdmBrb6Ayl — BUSTER💢 (@BusterPublic) November 12, 2018

Others have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on DeVito no longer being the voice of this iconic Pokemon. Some noted – jokingly – that he could assume the role of other Pokemon that appeared in the trailer such as Jigglypuff and Mr. Mime.

When pikachu's voice isn't Danny Devito pic.twitter.com/6TV674LZgm — mEme Officer (@Razzbowski) November 12, 2018

Disappointed that Danny DeVito isn’t Detective Pikachu?

Well, you still have him as your furry friend: Man-cheetah! #SunnyFXX — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) November 12, 2018

Me enjoying Detective Pikachu next summer but still wishing they cast Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/L3YqzOkaNi — Dan (@idkidk) November 12, 2018

Detective Pikachu, but with Danny Devito as the bad guy who gets away with his horrifying crimes by dressing up as Mr. Mime. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 12, 2018

If they couldn’t have Danny Devito be Detective Pikachu, I can be happy with Ryan Reynolds. But…



Could they let Danny Devito voice Jigglypuff instead? pic.twitter.com/w3KJJOqATD — Kaiyedy~? (@kaiyedy) November 12, 2018

why would danny devito play the pikachu when he already has a fitting role pic.twitter.com/u4dK1DQJCu — 🍭Hyper Shop || Wave 3!!!🍭 (@HypraSeaPea) November 12, 2018

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10, 2019, and is directed by Rob Letterman. The film follows a young boy (portrayed by Justice Smith) who comes into contact with a Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) that wants to be a detective. The catch is Smith can understand everything that Pikachu is saying and the two set out to solve what his father’s disappearance. This is the first live-action Pokemon movie to release.