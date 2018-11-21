How to Get Free Rides if You’ve Been Drinking Thanksgiving 2018: Uber & Lyft Codes

You’d be surprised how popular Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services are for the Thanksgiving holiday — especially the day before Thanksgiving. Whether you’re back in your hometown visiting friends and you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car because you’re family is borrowing yours while they’re visiting, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for the Thanksgiving holiday. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit, and AAA and other programs are offering free rides for Thanksgiving. If you know of any other good coupon codes not listed here, let us know in the comments below.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. However, this is more common during bigger events like sporting events or New Year’s Eve, rather than Thanksgiving. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeProtector is one app that lets you find close locations that don’t have Uber surges. SurgeApp is another, and so is Uber Estimate. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Ridester, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

HITTHEROAD: Up to $15 off your first ride (this can essentially make your ride free)

Up to $15 off for new users: WINTER35, WINTER36, WINTER37, WINTER38, WINTER39, WINTER40

$5 off your first three trips: NEWRIDER15

$4 off your first four trips: NEWRIDER16

$3 off each of your first six trips: NEWRIDER18

$2.50 off each of your first 10 trips: NEWRIDER25

Additional Free Rides: Denver and Detroit regions, plus some regions in Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts are offering free rides. Read further down in this story for details.

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

If you’re in Massachusetts, you can get a free ride from Uber, thanks to a promotion with MADD. Residents in designated areas can enter the code SAFERIDEMA18 into the Add Promo/Gift Code tab of the Uber app to unlock a free ride worth up to $15. Participating towns are listed here.

If you’re in the Staten Island, New York area, you can use the code SAFERIDESI18 to be able to ride twice for free per user on Wednesday, November 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., SILive reported.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! This Thanksgiving Eve we’re once again bringing Staten Islanders 2 FREE @Uber rides up to $15 each to and from your destination. Be safe, leave the car at home and RT to help us spread the word! Thanks to @HeyNowJO @MADDOnline for helping make it happen! pic.twitter.com/dArxUfHz2o — Michael E. McMahon (@StatenIslandDA) November 8, 2018

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

$5 credit per ride for 2 rides: NEWUSER10

$2 credit per ride for 10 rides: 20LYFTPROMO

Additional Free Rides: Denver and Detroit regions, plus some regions in Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts are offering free rides. Read further down in this story for details.

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free Rides in Detroit

If you’re in Detroit, David Christensen Law is offering a Safe Ride Home program for Thanksgiving Eve. The firm will reimburse individuals for rides taken home by taxi or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft on Thanksgiving Eve. The program applies to metro Detroit, plus Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay, and Kent counties, WXYZ reported.

To use the program, simply call a licensed cab, Lyft, or Uber to take you home, pay for the ride, and keep your receipt. Mail a copy of your receipt and driver’s license to saferidehome@

Free Rides in Denver and Colorado Springs

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for those celebrating Thanksgiving. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. This program applies to rides taken on Thursday, November 22 in the Denver and Colorado area. The reimbursement is good for a one-way ride up to $35. Simply mail a copy of the receipt and a valid ID to Thanksgiving – Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 8021.

Free Rides in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is offering reimbursements for Thanksgiving Eve for people in the following regions: Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.

To get your free ride home, call 1-800-LAW-1010 or 1-800-529-1010 on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Tell the operator where you are and a cab will be sent for you free of charge with no questions asked. You can also use an app to get your free ride from iOS or Android.

Free AAA Rides Across the Country

AAA is offering a Thanksgiving Safe Ride Program that is statewide unless otherwise indicated, AAA reported. The program begins Wednesday, November 21 at 6 p.m. and ends Sunday, November 25 at 6 a.m. To take advantage of the program in the following states, simply call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

In the following regions, the program only lasts from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21 through 6 a.m. Thursday, November 22:

Arizona

Alaska (Anchorage ONLY)

California (Northern part of the state ONLY)

Montana (Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, Polson ONLY)

Nevada

Utah

Ohio (Hancock county ONLY – local motorists must dial 419-425-3908)

Virginia (cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg ONLY)

There’s also a Taxi Ride Program Wed., Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. in the following region:

Ohio (ArriveSafe in Montgomery County ONLY – local motorists must dial 937-449-9999)

If you know of free programs not listed here, let us know in the comments below.