Why Gina Kirschenheiter & Husband Matt Are Getting Divorced

Gina Kirschenheiter is a new housewife of Real Housewives of Orange County and, over the course, of the season, fans saw the newbie decided to get divorced from her longtime love, her husband Matthew. According to Gina, Matt never appeared on the show because his job would not allow it, while fans speculated that the couple’s failing marriage was the reason for his decision to not be filmed. Gina told the other housewives that she and Matt decided to divorce and that they were going to go through the process amicably. Flash forward to today, they spent Thanksgiving together, with their kids.

So, why did the couple decide to split? According to Reality Blurb, Gina said the move from the east coast to the west coast definitely affected their relationship. She explained, “When we moved away from Long Island, our relationship just wasn’t enough. It was the little, the big, everything. He’s just not that person who compliments you and builds you up and makes you feel great. I’ve never walked out of a room and had him say, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’ I’ve never really even had Matt look me in the eye and tell me in a genuine way, ‘I love you,’ and I do think those things are important.”

Gina continued, saying, “I see him tell my daughter that and it makes me love him for that and I’m okay with that. That’s what makes me know, he’s a good person, a good father, but he’s not meant to be my husband and that’s it.”

Previously, Gina revealed to People that, “On Long Island, marriage is a community thing. Your parents, your in-laws, your siblings, your friends, your family — they’re all a part of your relationship. You don’t think about breaking that up. So when we moved to California, it was like, now you only have each other. And you really have to validate that relationship and say, ‘Are we really functioning and working well? Are you really my soulmate who I want to spend the rest of my life with in that way?’ … When we asked ourselves those questions, we discovered that we really didn’t.”

While the former couple makes great effort to maintain a friendly relationship, especially when it comes to their children, the two are moving forward with the divorce, according to The Blast. The couple was married for almost 8 years and they cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their break up on court papers. Matt has reportedly agreed to pay Gina spousal support, but he wants joint custody of their children.

The couple has three children together and Gina told People that, “We’re always going to be family. We are a family. Matt, I would never throw under the bus. He’s my best friend. I can never imagine him not in my life. He’s the father of my children. He’s the most important person to me.”

Gina opens up about the state of her divorce on the Real Housewives of Orange County 2018 reunion.