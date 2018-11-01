Godsmack Announces Rescheduled European Tour Dates Following Death of Guitarist’s Son

Godsmack were recently forced to postpone their European tour after the unexpected and devastating death of guitarist Tony Rombola’s son. The Massachusetts-based rock band promised they’d return in 2019, and have made good on that promise after releasing a new lineup for their upcoming European tour.

As promised, our European Tour has been rescheduled to kick off in London, on FEB 27 with special guests @likeastorm ! We also added a second date at Live Music Hall in Cologne due to high demand!! If you haven’t already, get your tickets ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/wTz3tkBgrE pic.twitter.com/U05qgEoCrY — Godsmack (@godsmack) November 1, 2018

The tour is set to kick off February 27 in London and the band currently has 20 dates planned for the early part of 2019. Tickets are on sale now for all shows, including a second date at Live Music Hall in Germany that was recently added to the lineup due to high demand. Like A Storm will support Godsmack on tour.

When the band announced the postponement of its European tour last month, vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna released a statement:

“With my deepest regrets, and on behalf of our guitarist Tony and his wife Sue, I am personally writing this message to all of our fans worldwide to inform you that Tony and his family have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to endure. “Tony and Sue’s son Joe Fay passed away last week, unexpectedly, at the young age of 34. He was one of the kindest and most humble guys I had ever met. And most importantly, he was a FAN. Just like all of you. He literally lived the success of Godsmack through his dad. He was always so excited and proud just to be around all of us, and we will all miss him deeply. “As we await more information on how this happened, we humbly ask that you respect Tony and his family’s privacy as they take time to process this and heal. “We appreciate all of your patience, prayers and support in this very trying time. And I promise you, we ARE coming back bigger and stronger in the beginning of 2019, and we WILL honor all of these tour dates in Europe and across this globe. So be ready!”

Godsmack is continuing to tour following the April release of their latest album, When Legends Rise, which follows up 2014’s 1000hp.

Check out the full list below:

Feb. 27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

Feb. 28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Mar. 01 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Mar. 04 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Mar. 06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex

Mar. 07 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mar. 08 – Munich, Germany @ TonHalle Münche

Mar. 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mar. 11 – Amsterdam, Holland @ The Melkweg

Mar. 13 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Mar. 17 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockerfeller Music Hall

Mar. 19 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

Mar. 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Grey Hall

Mar. 22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

Mar. 24 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Mar. 26 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Mar. 27 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena

Mar. 28 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Music Club

Mar. 30 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec

Mar. 31 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane

