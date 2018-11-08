‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 11/8/18: Top Spoilers For Tonight

Tonight is an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and we’ve got some drama in store.

In what has been dubbed by EW as a “nurse-centric” episode, this evening’s run will introduce actress Stacey Oristano, who will play Nurse Frankie on the show. She’ll be a focal point of the episode.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff tells EW, “You’ve seen her being irritated by Alex Karev at the scrub board and piping in through that window [on last Thursday’s episode when Alex and Jo were kissing in Alex’s office], and she is the focal point of this coming episode, which I directed.”

Vernoff went on to say that Oristano’s character was introduced step-by-step intentionally. “We knew that we had this episode that would focus on the nurses in the hospital, and we wanted to not just suddenly meet that focal nurse in that episode… So we were far enough ahead in the writing that we were able to find the actress and then pepper her into the season.”

Stacey Oristano is known for her role as Mindy Riggins on Friday Night Lights and Truly Stone on ABC Famly’s Bunheads. She’s also appeared in shows like Shameless, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and Criminal Minds.

What else can fans expect from tonight’s episode?

Maggie and Jackson’s relationship may be doomed. It’s true, the couple is still rather new and hasn’t exactly had an easy go of it so far, but it seems like things aren’t headed in a positive direction for the couple. In the season premiere, Andrew DeLuca had to save them from an oncoming car, and tonight, Maggie will find texts from another woman on Jackson’s phone. His explanation isn’t reassuring, leading Maggie to think he’s having an affair.

Given the fact that it’s Shonda Rhimes we’re talking about, there’s likely something much more complicated going on behind these text messages, but we’ll have to wait and find out what that is. In previews for tonight, Jackson tells Maggie they’ve just “been talking”, but Maggie points out the heart emojis in the messages… and the fact that the woman keeps telling Jackson she misses him.

In other news, Meredith and Koracick will be sent to Los Angeles, where they’ll have to deal with a “highly important patient”, in the words of The Inquisitr.

A pregnant nurse will also collapse in the hospital, with her fate unclear.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.