‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale: When Will Season 15 Return?

Tonight is the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy, and fans are itching to know how long the show’s winter hiatus will last.

While an official schedule has not yet been released for ABC, fans can expect to say hello to the doctors of Grey Sloan once again sometime mid-January. How do we know this? Last year, the show’s fall finale was on November 16, and it returned January 18. We can expect something similar to happen this year.

If you’re an avid watcher of Grey’s, however, you should brace yourself for a possible late-January arrival. Season 13 of the show had its mid-finale on November 17 and didn’t come back until January 16.

And what can we expect from tonight’s episode, titled The Storm? As usual, the show’s writers will likely leave us on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger and force us to wait two months until we know the fate of someone or something. Could someone’s life be at risk? Is a relationship going to fall apart?

A huge windstorm will take over Seattle tonight, forcing the doctors to jump into high-gear. The teaser for the episode also hints at a potential hookup between Meredith and DeLuca, and many are hoping it isn’t a dream.

And what about the Teddy and Owen debacle? That will surely get sorted out in some way tonight. The promo for this evening shows Teddy and Owen in surgery, with Teddy facing Owen and saying, “I need to tell you something.”

And what will happen between Jackson and Maggie? Are they doomed? What exactly is Maggie’s struggle with him?

Speaking to Pop Sugar recently, Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie, said, “… it’s really confronting for Maggie, because it’s hard for him to share with her. And as good of a person that she is, and as much as she is there for people, she doesn’t share with them. And it’s hard to share with somebody who doesn’t share with you. I loved playing the storyline, because that’s what relationships are for. They’re supposed to hold up a mirror to you and go like, “You’re wonderful but you have a blind spot to this,” or, “You have a deficit in this. And this is how you can sort of be better.”

Asked if they’re going to survive the storm, Maggie said, “I think you can only have these kinds of hard conversations when you really love someone. You only stay in the conversation when you really love someone. So yeah. I think there are some kinks to work out. And yeah. I mean, I guess I’ve always felt like this relationship for Maggie is the one that is really going to help her learn and grow the most.”

Grey’s Anatomy has long been one of ABC’s strongest series, part of the TGIF lineup that also includes Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder. How will the show fare in the face of this looming storm?

Find out tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.