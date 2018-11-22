Does Grubhub Deliver on Thanksgiving 2018?

Sure it’s Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean you’re wanting to cook. Or maybe you went to Thanksgiving dinner and didn’t really like the food, and now you’re wanting to get something special for yourself. Delivery might be the best way to celebrate the holiday. And Grubhub offers a great way to get food delivered to your home from local restaurants in your area. But is Grubhub delivering on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Grubhub is offering food delivery on Thanksgiving 2018. That’s the good news. The bad news is that a lot of restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, so you’ll have more limited options to choose from. Some of your favorite places might not be open. But when you go to order delivery through Grubhub’s website or app, a restaurant that’s not open today will either not be listed at all as an option or it’ll be listed as not accepting delivery orders today. There’s also a chance that there might be fewer people working today, so you might have a longer wait. But this isn’t always the case.

So if you decide to order today, enjoy yourself and splurge a little, since it is a holiday after all. Restaurants like Cracker Barrel and even Whataburger are open today, so there are a lot of places to choose from, even if many locations are closed. You might also want to keep in mind that many restaurants have limited hours on Thanksgiving, so you’ll want to check that and make sure you get your Grubhub order in before the restaurant closes.

If you do order today, know that you’re not alone. In fact, many people enjoy ordering delivery on Thanksgiving day. Back in 2013, Grubhub released a study on the most popular Thanksgiving food among Grubhub diners for the week of Thanksgiving. These include pumpkin pie, stuffing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cranberry sauce, and chocolate pie. The most likely candidates for takeout on Thanksgiving Day itself are Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Lansing Michigan, and Chicago.

Last year, Grubhub shared what Americans were ordering on Thanksgiving day, Fox 5 reported. The most popular dish ordered for delivery the day before Thanksgiving was a cheese pizza. In Las Vegas, the dish was orange chicken. Interestingly, on Thanksgiving Day, pancakes and eggs cooked any style were the most popular delivery option. Next up were tandoori chicken, chicken biryani, french toast, bacon, chicken curry, garlic naan, and cheesecake. So if you’re looking for some delivery ideas, maybe one of these will inspire you.

You can order from Grubhub at this link. And you can get $10 off certain Grubhub orders. Check out RetailMeNot here for details.