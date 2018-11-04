Hailee Steinfeld Boyfriend News: Last Reported Dating Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld is an award-winning actress, an awards show host, a prominent music artist and she is reportedly the girlfriend of Niall Horan. Recently, Steinfeld talked about being in love, but did not mention Horan’s name, which led to speculation about the relationship. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Steinfeld revealed, “When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.”

She continued, saying, “You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy. And when you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person … there’s nothing that compares.

Neither Horan, nor Steinfeld, have confirmed that they are dating, but photographs of the two kissing have surfaced online over the past few months. Cosmopolitan UK reported that the couple first sparked interest from fans in December 2017, when Horan wished Steinfeld a “happy birthday” online and called her “the loveliest person on the planet”.

According to Metro UK, a month after this, Steinfeld was asked directly about the romance rumors and her reply was, “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life.”

Soon, the rumored couple was spotted dining together, at concerts, and even “on holiday”. And then, of course, the couple started to get photographed sharing kisses while out and about together.

Niall and Hailee are my new favorite thing. The way he like holds her and kisses her and does the culling the face thing when he kissed her UGH I need a boyfriend pic.twitter.com/SRzkbQzdD3 — syd misses niall :( (@flowernnfeast) August 17, 2018

Over the summer, after photos of the two artists continued to show up online, a source weighed in on Steinfeld’s feelings about the relationship to People, saying, “She’s not actively pursuing anything. Niall is really into her but she’s unsure if she wants to get into something new right away.” With Steinfeld’s latest interview on love, it seems that her feelings may have evolved into something more solid with the former One Directioner.

Prior to dating Horan, in the past, Steinfeld had been romantically linked to other stars, according to WhosDatedWho. In 2016, Steinfeld was reported to be dating Cameron Smoller, a popular Instagram personality.

Steinfeld’s latest gig is her being the host of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, aka the MTV EMAs. She is also a performer at the awards, taking the stage with a performance of her new song “Back to Life”, according to Billboard. The single is from the movie Bumblebee, which is a Transformers spin-off. When the song came out, Steinfeld posted this message online, “I can’t believe this is finally happening. This will be the first time I have a song of my own in a movie that I’ve made.”

Steinfeld won an award at the MTV EMAs in 2017 and she is a nominee again this year.