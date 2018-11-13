Halle Berry Dons Backless Dress, See-Through Tank in Stunning Sahara Desert Photos

Halle Berry posted a photo of herself wearing a backless dress while sitting in the sand in the Sahara Desert in Morocco. The actress had her back to the camera as her long hair appeared to be blowing in a gentle breeze. She sat facing the dunes, barefoot, having a moment to herself.

“Everything has changed, and yet, I’m more me than I’ve ever been,” Berry captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Berry’s caption does seem a bit mysterious, but also very inspirational. While it’s unclear what she’s referring to when she wrote “everything has changed,” fans seemed to love the message of empowerment to be one’s self and to love one’s self.

Just a couple of days ago, Berry posted another photo of herself rolling around in the desert sand, wearing a see-through white tank top.

“Sahara stunning, she captioned the photo, which was liked by more than 142,000 Instagram users. You can check out that photo here.

Berry has been romantically linked to a few men over the past year or so, most recently to her John Wick 3 co-star, Keanu Reeves. According to Gossip Cop, however, the two weren’t hooking up, despite reports to the contrary.

As for what she’s been up to lately, Berry seems to be enjoying single life, spending time with her two children, Nahla and Maceo, and keeping busy with a full list of projects that should carry her well into the new year.

Berry recently finished filming John Wick: Chapter 3, which is slated for release in 2019. According to her IMDb page, she has joined the cast of Bruised, portraying the character Jackie Justice. Her most recent project, a role in the film Jagged Edge, was recently announced and should start production sometime in 2019.