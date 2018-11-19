Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Godwink Christmas’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be airing a brand new Christmas movie called A Godwink Christmas. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, and Kathie Lee Gifford. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, November 18. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Paula, a St. Louis antique appraiser, reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Daniel. Sensing her reticence, her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home. When Paula visits nearby Martha’s Vineyard, she meets a charming inn owner, Gery, and enjoys the celebrating the holiday festivities with him. Although Paula develops feelings for Gery, she moves forward with her engagement, but Aunt Jane reminds her that sometimes we receive messages from above to help determine which direction life should take. From author, Squire Rushnell of the God Winks book series.”

Another synopsis for Hallmark reads: “A newly engaged woman visits her aunt in New England before Christmas to clear her head after reluctantly accepting her boyfriend’s proposal. While there, she meets a local and they begin to fall for each other. Her aunt believes it’s God’s way of winking at her and devises a plan to bring them together. Inspired by a true story.”

Kimberley Sustad stars as Paula. Her many credits include Primeval, Spooksville, The Romeo Section, Chesapeake Shores, Travelers, Walking the Dog, All Things Valentine, Nine Lives of Christmas, and more.

Paul Campbell stars as Gery. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more.

Kathie Lee Gifford stars as Jane. She’s the three-time Emmy award-winning co-host of Today, alongside Hoda Kotb. Prior to this, she co-hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years. She’s written four New York Times bestselling books, and helps numerous children’s organizations.

The movie also stars:

Giles Panton (Daniel O’Brien)

Ryan Alexander McDonald (Buddy Bambrick)

Dolores Drake (Dorothy Keller)

Natalie Sharp (Jenn O’Brian)

Lucia Walters (Susanna Barry)

Jag Bal (Kenny)

Kelly Richard Nielson (Robert O’Brian)

Lucia Frangione (Catherine O’Brian)

Grace Sunar (Katie Warren)

Kat Ruston (Betsy Warren)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Christmas spirit.

