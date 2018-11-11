Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Veteran’s Christmas’: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be airing a brand new Christmas movie called A Veteran’s Christmas. The movie stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford. The movie is debuting on Veterans Day as a way to honor veterans everywhere. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, November 11. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. The “reruns” for the movie will be on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m., Nov. 16 at 11 p.m., Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., Nov. 21 at 1 a.m., Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., Nov. 26 at 3 p.m., Nov. 29 at 11 p.m., Dec. 3 at 9 p.m., Dec. 4 at 9 a.m., Dec. 9 at 7 a.m., Dec. 12 at 9 p.m., Dec. 16 at 7 a.m., Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., Dec. 21 at 5 p.m., Dec. 23 at 11 p.m., Dec. 25 at 9 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 3 a.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “Captain Grace Garland (Mumford), a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of Search and Rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. When she finds herself stranded in the town of River’s Crossing a couple weeks before Christmas, the local judge, Joe Peterson (Faris), offers her a place to stay on his property and takes it upon himself to show Grace everything she has been missing; Christmas, family, community, and love.”

Eloise Mumford stars as Captain Grace Garland. Mumford is perhaps best known as playing Dakota Johnson’s best friend in all three movies in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Her TV debut was for Lone Star. She’s also had a recurring role on Chicago Fire and will be starring in We Are Unsatisfied with Billy Crystal.

Sean Faris stars as Joe Peterson. His many credits include Never Back Down, Yours Mine and Ours, The Lost Valentine, An Uncommon Grace, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, Reunion, Life As We Know It, One Tree Hill, Smallville, Supernatural, Boston Public, Pearl Harbor, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Amanda Lisman (Katie)

Jenna Weir (Addison)

Mary Long (Aunt Nellie)

Jacob Blair (Sheriff Cooper)

Paula Barrett (Fran)

Richard Waugh (Uncle Roy)

Miriam McDonald (Marnie Radcliffe)

Richard Fitzpatrick (Colonel Michael Radcliffe)

Jess Brown (Sheri)

Tony Craig (Reverend Terry)

Gage Graham-Arbuthnot (Tyler)

Mark Sparks (Discharging Officer)

Nathaniel Brubacher (Corporal)

Yvonne Davidson (Dorothy)

Joseph Drinkwalter (Lawrence)

Kathryn Feige (Barbershop Singer #1)

Colleen Harrison (Barbershop Singer #2)

Bonnie-Sue Bonell-Dowdall (Barbershop Singer #3)

Theresa Hunka (Barbershop Singer #4)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Now that you’ve seen the movie, let other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas Schedule