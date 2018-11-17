Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark will be airing a brand new Countdown to Christmas movie called Christmas at Graceland. The movie stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss tonight’s airing, you can catch reruns airing again on November 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m., Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., Nov. 30 at 10 p.m., Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., Dec. 9 at 10 p.m., Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., Dec. 22 at 10 p.m., Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m., and Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “Laurel (Pickler), a Chicago-based business executive travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel reunites with old flame Clay (Brown), a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel tries to keep her eye on the prize of the business acquisition, Clay is very persuasive reminding her of the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Now Laurel’s focus turns to the home of the Blues and dreams of making music again.”

Kellie Pickler stars as Laurel. She’s a former American Idol contestant and an Emmy-nominated daytime host. She also won the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. She’s released four albums, one of which was named Best Country Album of 2011 by Rolling Stone. Her hits include “Red High Heels,” “I Wonder,” “Best Days of Your Life,” “Don’t You Know You’re Beautiful,” and more. Her CMT docu-comedy series, I Love Kellie Pickler, co-starred her husband, Kyle Jacobs, and debuted in November 2015.

Wes Brown stars as Clay. He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge. His big break was with Glory Road. Then he relocated to LA and landed a role on We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. He’s known for his role on True Blood, where he played former football player Luke, who had a vengeance against vampires. He’s also had roles on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. For Hallmark, he’s starred on June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies.

Also starring in the movie are:

Claire Elizabeth Green (Emma)

Rhoda Griffis (Kathy Nelson)

Ned Vaughn (Hatcher)

Tamara Austin (Sally)

Scott Reeves (Country Star Scott Reeves)

Kourtney Hansen (Becca)

Sara Antonio (Antionette)

Madison Alsobrook (Laney)

Tommy Cresswell (Franklin)

Matthew Ezell (Guitarist for Scotty Williams & the Drifters)

Charli Thweatt (as himself)

Angela Fox (Mrs. Novak)

Ryan King Scales (Ted)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Here’s what’s coming up on Hallmark‘s original Christmas movies: Nov. 18 brings Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa. Nov. 21 brings Christmas at Grand Valley. Nov. 22 brings Christmas at the Palace. Nov. 23 brings Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Nov. 24 brings Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame.) Nov. 25 brings A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

Then for December we have a lot more original, new movies. On Dec. 1 we have Mingle All the Way, then Dec. 2 brings A Majestic Christmas, Dec. 8 is Homegrown Christmas, Dec. 9 is Welcome to Christmas, Dec. 15 is Entertaining Christmas, Dec. 16 is A Gingerbread Romance, Dec. 22 is Jingle Around the Clock, Dec. 23 is Christmas Made to Order, Dec. 25 is When Calls the Heart Christmas, and Dec. 29 is A Midnight Kiss.

Now that you’ve seen the movie, let other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s complete Countdown to Christmas movie schedule for November.