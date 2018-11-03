Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Joy’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight is the premiere of Hallmark’s second Countdown to Christmas 2018 movie: Christmas Joy. This movie premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern and stars Danielle Panabaker and Matt Long. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Christmas Joy premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central. If you've been watching Hallmark movies outside of Christmas, don't forget that Hallmark's Christmas movies air one hour earlier than you may be used to watching them. If you miss tonight's premiere, encores/reruns of the movie will air Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., Nov. 10 at 12 p.m., Nov. 12 at 10 p.m., Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., Dec. 4 at 10 p.m., Dec. 16 at 4 p.m., Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 5 a.m., and Dec. 25 at 6 a.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie takes place in the fictional town of Crystal Falls, North Carolina, and it's based on a best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle. The movie tells the story of Joy Holbrook, who is played by Panabaker. Joy is a market researcher seeking a promotion for the holidays. But she drops everything to help her aunt when she's in need, returning to her home town. What she doesn't realize is that she's also going to be reunited with an old flame, played by Matt Long. They're going to have to work together to make her aunt's annual festivities a reality.

Here's Hallmark's official synopsis for the movie: "Joy Holbrook (Panabaker) is a keenly intelligent market researcher with an eye on her company’s top account and garnering a sweet promotion just in time for the holidays. Just as Joy is capturing the attention of the account’s CEO, she receives a call from her Aunt Ruby’s best friend back home in Crystal Falls, NC. Ruby has broken her ankle and needs surgery. Though the timing couldn’t be worse, Joy immediately comes to her Aunt’s bedside only to be reunited with former crush, now hospital administrator, Ben Andrews (Long), son of Ruby’s best friend Shirley. Joy also must navigate Ruby’s stubborn determination to be in control of everything, including the town’s legendary annual Cookie Crawl, a walking home tour where owners display holiday decorations and treat each other to Christmas cookies all while vying to win the prized Golden Wreath Award. To keep Ruby focused on healing, Joy volunteers to take her aunt’s place as chair of the Cookie Crawl much to the amusement of Ben who knows Joy has no idea of the Herculean task before her. Though Joy initially refuses Ben’s attempts to co-captain, she begins to soften and let him in, all the while remembering that there truly is no place like home for the holidays. Based on the best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle."

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.