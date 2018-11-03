Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Joy’: Get a Closer Look at the Ornaments & Decorations [PHOTOS]

Tonight is Hallmark’s second Countdown to Christmas movie, Christmas Joy. The movie is about a Christmas Cookie Crawl where homes decorate themselves to the hilt and people participate in a friendly baking competition. But while you’re seeing all those beautiful decorations, you’re likely wanting to take home some ideas for your own home. So here’s a closer look.

First, the trees are absolutely stunning. Were you in awe of them too?

It seems like some of the decorations had a strong red-and-gold theme going on, which was absolutely perfect. Since this is a Hallmark movie, it’s likely that at least some of these decorations are Hallmark ornaments.

The red holly berry decorations are always a nice touch.

But it’s beautiful ornaments like this that really stand out. This first in perfectly with the tree’s elegant theme.

This particular ornament is absolutely adorable. The red Santa sleigh with the toys really stands out. But in my opinion, it’s the smiling teddy bear hidden among the gifts that makes all the difference when it comes to this particular ornament.

The owl ornament is so cute. I’d love to have a few of these on my tree. Would you?

This ornament fits the red-and-gold theme quite well. If you don’t have one like this, you might be able to paint something similar.

This is a cute card from the movie set. It seems like a pretty simple To Do list, but looks can be deceiving. As the movie shows us, there was a lot more to this cookie crawl than meets the eye.

Now this list will give you some ideas if you’re wanting to come up with a variety of cookies for Christmas. It includes brownies, Oreo snowmen, thumbprint cookies, classic lemon bars, oatmeal raisin cookies, peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip, shortbread cookies, ginger snaps, snowballs, and Earl Grey lemon shortbread. Which of these do you wish you could eat right now?

The decorating here is adorable. One thing you could easily duplicate is finding some vases and filling them with beautiful ornaments and setting them next to Christmas candles.

These ornaments are absolutely stunning.

And here’s a closer look at the place setting from the movie, in case you were wanting to decorate in a similar way.

Here is what the cookies looked like when they were all set up. I’d love a table of cookies like this in my own house.

And here is what the ornaments looked like from father away.

The trees were beautiful.

If you’re wanting some new ornaments of your own, the Hallmark Channel is hosting a Countdown to Christmas Keepsake Ornament Giveaway right now. Just go to this page and fill out the form for a chance to win a collection of 40 keepsake ornaments and a Balsam Hill Christmas tree.

