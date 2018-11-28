Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Schedule 2018: December Movie Dates & Times

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2018 continues for December, and we’ve already loved the November and October movies. Read on for the complete Countdown to Christmas 2018 schedule for December, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing.

Mingle All the Way: Saturday, December 1

Mingle All the Way premieres on Saturday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie starsJ en Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner. If you miss the premiere, find additional show times here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Mingle All the Way is a new networking app designed to pair busy professionals together for upcoming events, without long-term romance. Molly (Lilley), founder of the app, is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app, and meets another busy professional, Jeff (Daugherty). When Molly and Jeff are matched, they are both horrified to realize they’ve already had not one, but two disastrous previous encounters. Nevertheless, they agree to stay matched for all their respective upcoming holiday engagements. As the pair gets closer, perhaps their business arrangement might turn into something more this holiday season.”

A Majestic Christmas: Sunday, December 2

On Sunday, December 2, A Majestic Christmas will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. This stars Jerrika Hinton and Christian Vincent.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Christmas in the charming town of Briar Falls will be bittersweet this year when architect Nell (Hinton) goes back to her hometown having been given the job of turning the historic Majestic Playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town’s objections. The Playhouse has been home to their annual Christmas tableaux, which will now have to end after a long and historic tradition to the town. This job is Nell’s first promotion, and one she wishes she hadn’t been chosen for, especially when she meets the new owner of the theater, Connor (Vincent), whose vision and ideas clash with Nell’s. Since Connor hasn’t had much experience celebrating Christmas, Nell hopes that if she can give him a crash course in Christmas during the town’s Twelve Day Festival, that he might just change his mind about modernizing the Majestic.”

Homegrown Christmas: Saturday, December 8

On Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, Homegrown Christmas premieres. This movie stars Lori Loughlin and Victor Webster.

The synopsis reads: “After stepping down as CEO of her dream job, Maddie (Loughlin) heads home for the holidays to gain perspective. She finds herself running into her old high school sweetheart Carter (Webster), and tensions quickly arise. When forced to put together a Christmas dance for the local high school, Carter and Maddie find themselves putting their differences aside and rediscover what made them fall in love all those years ago.”

Welcome to Christmas: Sunday, December 9

On Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, Welcome to Christmas premieres. This movie stars Jennifer Finnigan and Eric Mabius.

The synopsis reads: “Resort developer Madison Lane (Finnigan) is tasked with finding a location for a new ski resort. While she’s prepared to recommend the resort be placed in Mountain Park, her boss tells her to take a trip to Christmas, Colo., to consider the location and the incentive package they’re offering. On her way into town to meet with the mayor, Madison has a minor fender-bender with the town’s welcome sign. Town Sheriff Gage McBride (Mabius) gives Madison a ride into town so she can attend the meeting while the car is towed and repaired. Little does Madison know that the town is on a mission to convince Madison that Christmas is the best place for the new ski resort. While stranded, Madison grows to love the community and the spirit of Christmas that runs throughout. Is a resort really the right move for Christmas? Or would the town be better off keeping its charm and traditions intact?”

Entertaining Christmas: Saturday, December 15

On Saturday, December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, Entertaining Christmas premieres. This movie stars Jodie Sweetin.

The synopsis reads: “Claire is a cookbook author, crafting expert, and television personality whose name is synonymous with perfection. As she contemplates retirement, her daughter Kara (Sweetin) is poised to become the new face of the Livingston brand. The only trouble is, Kara can’t cook. Or sew. Or do any of the signature things her mother is known for. When a young girl posts a video online requesting Claire help welcome her deployed father home for Christmas, Kara is sent in her place in an effort to prove herself a worthy successor to the board of directors and win the job. As Kara does her best to make a good impression, she gets more than she bargained for when the young girl’s uncle Joe turns out to be a reporter for the local paper, looking for his next story.”

A Gingerbread Romance: Sunday, December 16

On Sunday, December 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, A Gingerbread Romance will premiere on the Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Duane Henry.

The synopsis reads: “With Christmas just weeks away, the architecture firm Taylor works for enters her in a contest in which the teams will design and build life-sized gingerbread houses. After the contest, Taylor will likely be getting a promotion to a position in another city. The firm teams her up with Annabelle, a renowned French pastry chef with whom Taylor instantly locks horns. When Annabelle backs out, Taylor stumbles into a local bakery and meets Adam, a baker and single dad. In an act of desperation, Taylor convinces Adam to partner with her for the contest, arguing that winning would give the bakery and his designs much-needed exposure. For years Taylor has been resistant to call anywhere home for fear it will only be temporary. But the time she spends with Adam and his daughter Brook in their cozy home, decorating for Christmas, and exploring Philadelphia at Christmas, fills her with a longing for a place to call home.”

Jingle Around the Clock: Saturday, December 22

Jingle Around the Clock premieres on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brooke Nevin and Michael Cassidy.

The synopsis reads: “When Elle Bennet (Nevin) decides to reunite her college friends for a special Christmas celebration, her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work she can’t pass up — spearheading a Christmas campaign relaunch to prove she’s ready for a career-altering promotion. Much to her surprise, she’s forced to team up with advertising campaign ‘fixer’ Max (Cassidy), who has a completely different take on the Holidays. But as Elle and Max work together and learn more about each other’s Christmas traditions, they unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other. With the help of a little Christmas magic, will Elle pull off the perfect Christmas reunion and find the love she’s been searching for?”

Christmas Made to Order: Sunday, December 23

On Sunday, Dec. 23, Christmas Made to Order will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.

The synopsis reads: “When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.”

When Calls the Heart Christmas: Tuesday, December 25

On Tuesday, December 25 — Christmas Day — Hallmark’s annual When Calls the Heart Christmas tradition will continue. But considering how last season ended, we’re not sure what to expect. The movie will star Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, and Paul Greene and it will air at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

The synopsis reads: “When a group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, their caretakers — sisters who have a mysterious backstory — lead Bill (Wagner) to investigate the circumstances of their arrival. He discovers the sisters and their orphanage are in jeopardy, so Abigail (Loughlin) and the other residents rally to make it a Christmas to remember for the orphans. Elizabeth (Krakow), who is preparing for the birth of her child, organizes her students to engage in selfless gift-giving. That, along with a Christmas miracle, help bring wonder, hope, joy, and love to all this Christmas season.”

A Midnight Kiss: Saturday, December 29

Hallmark always concludes its Christmas movies with one New Year’s Eve-themed movie. This year it will be Midnight Kiss premiering Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Carlos PenaVega and Adelaide Kane.

The synopsis reads: “With only one week to prepare, Lisa Patterson and her family of party planners are given the biggest job in their company’s history: a New Year’s Eve party for tech entrepreneur Megan Clark. But when her brother breaks his leg and her parents head off on a planned vacation, Lisa must reluctantly enlist the help of her brother’s visiting college buddy, David Campos, to help her pull off the event which just so happens to fall on her favorite day of the year. But what Lisa didn’t plan on was falling in love in the process.”