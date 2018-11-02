Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Schedule 2018: November Movie Dates & Times

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2018 is finally here. Read on for the complete Countdown to Christmas 2018 schedule for November, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing.

Christmas Joy: Saturday, November 3

Christmas Joy premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Danielle Panabaker and Matt Long. Encores will air Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., Nov. 10 at 12 p.m., Nov. 12 at 10 p.m., Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., Dec. 4 at 10 p.m., Dec. 16 at 4 p.m., Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 5 a.m., and Dec. 25 at 6 a.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Joy Holbrook (Panabaker) is a keenly intelligent market researcher with an eye on her company’s top account and garnering a sweet promotion just in time for the holidays. Just as Joy is capturing the attention of the account’s CEO, she receives a call from her Aunt Ruby’s best friend back home in Crystal Falls, NC. Ruby has broken her ankle and needs surgery. Though the timing couldn’t be worse, Joy immediately comes to her Aunt’s bedside only to be reunited with former crush, now hospital administrator, Ben Andrews (Long), son of Ruby’s best friend Shirley. Joy also must navigate Ruby’s stubborn determination to be in control of everything, including the town’s legendary annual Cookie Crawl, a walking home tour where owners display holiday decorations and treat each other to Christmas cookies all while vying to win the prized Golden Wreath Award. To keep Ruby focused on healing, Joy volunteers to take her aunt’s place as chair of the Cookie Crawl much to the amusement of Ben who knows Joy has no idea of the Herculean task before her. Though Joy initially refuses Ben’s attempts to co-captain, she begins to soften and let him in, all the while remembering that there truly is no place like home for the holidays. Based on the best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle.”

Road to Christmas: Sunday, November 4

Road to Christmas premieres November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, and Teryl Rothery. Encores will air Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., Nov. 18 at 12 p.m., Nov. 20 at 8 a.m., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m., Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., Dec. 15 at 10 p.m., Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker (Schram) unwittingly falls for Danny Wise (Murray), the son and former producer of his mother’s (Rothery) popular annual Christmas special Julia Wise Lifestyle. When Maggie’s secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.”

It’s Christmas, Eve: Saturday, November 10

It’s Christmas, Eve premieres Saturday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hines. See a list of encore times under the Showtimes tab here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “As interim school superintendent, Eve (Rimes) trims budgets and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam (Hines) is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the arts program. Launched during the tree-lighting ceremony where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam, and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.”

Christmas in Love: Sunday, November 11

Christmas in Love premieres Sunday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, and Mary-Margaret Humes. See a list of encore times under the Showtimes tab here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Ellie Hartman (D’Orsay) is an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery making famous Christmas Kringles. When the new, big-city CEO Nick Carlingson (Lissing) visits the bakery, he arrives filled with modernization ideas destined to lay off many employees. During his visit, Ellie is to teach Nick how to make a Kringle, and determined to show him it’s the people who make the business a success, not machines. Nick meets more of the employees and townspeople, visits the food bank and begins to see all the kindness that is shared, and he begins to soften — though not convinced automation isn’t better. Struggling with chasing her own entrepreneurial dreams, Ellie begins to fall for Nick but not before feeling betrayed when she inadvertently sees Nick’s laptop filled with automation plans. When Nick finally tells the employees his future ideas for the company, Ellie must decide if she should trust him, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true.”

Christmas at Graceland: Saturday, November 17

This is the movie everyone is talking about. Christmas at Graceland premieres Saturday, November 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. See a list of encore times under the Showtimes tab here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Laurel (Pickler), a Chicago-based business executive travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel reunites with old flame Clay (Brown), a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel tries to keep her eye on the prize of the business acquisition, Clay is very persuasive reminding her of the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Now Laurel’s focus turns to the home of the Blues and dreams of making music again.”

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa: Sunday, November 18

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis and Ashley Williams. It’s a sequel to last year’s Christmas in Evergreen. See a list of encore times under the Showtimes tab here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another as they restore the store to its former glory. When the staff at the Kringle Kitchen temporarily accept the store’s beloved ‘Mailbox to Santa’ for safekeeping, the townspeople find and rally around a mysterious 25-year-old letter that never made it to the North Pole. As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen.”

Christmas at Grand Valley: Wednesday, November 21

Because it’s Thanksgiving weekend, you get to enjoy extra Hallmark Christmas movies! Christmas at Grand Valley premieres Wednesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 7 p.m. Central. This movie stars Danica McKellar and Brennan Elliott. See a list of encore times under the Showtimes tab here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly (McKellar) returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo (Elliott), businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.”

Christmas at the Palace: Thursday, November 22

Yes, you get to enjoy a new Hallmark Christmas movie on Thanskgiving Day! Christmas at the Palace premieres Thursday, November 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Meritt Patterson and Brittany Bristow.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Katie, a former professional ice skater (Patterson), is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle and with the king, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other and ultimately fall in love. But will the tradition-loving people of San Senova allow their king to make a foreigner their queen?” Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas wouldn’t be the same without at least one royalty-themed movie.

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe: Friday, November 23

On Friday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, Hallmark premieres Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Don’t be too confused because this is Hallmark’s second Pride and Prejudice-themed movie for the 2018 Countdown to Christmas (the first was in October, called Christmas at Pemberley Manor.) This movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny, and in this movie the character of Darcy is played by Lacey Chabert.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.”

Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame): Saturday, November 24

On Saturday, November 24, we’ll get the Hallmark Hall of Fame special, Christmas Everlasting. The movie premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central and stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, and Dennis Haysbert.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays employed at New York’s top corporate law firm are about to pay off now that Lucy Toomey (Ali) will be made partner after the New Year. However, when Alice, her older sister with special needs, unexpectedly passes away, Lucy returns back to Nilson’s Bay, Wis., to attend the funeral and handle her estate. While Lucy dreads returning to her childhood home, she also feels real sorrow that she was too busy to take her sister’s last call. Once back in Nilson’s Bay, Lucy meets Peter (Whitfield), her old high school sweetheart and Alice’s former attorney, who informs her of the terms of Alice’s eccentric will that states in order for Lucy to inherit the family home, she must live there for 30 days through the holidays.”

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas: Sunday, November 25

On Sunday, November 25, Hallmark favorite Candace Cameron Bure will be starring with Luke Macfarlane and Jean Smart in A Shoe Addict’s Christmas. The movie will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Noelle (Bure) is at a crossroads in her life when it seems that love, a connection with her father, and her dream career are out of reach. When she stays late at her job in a department store on a snowy Christmas Eve, she accidentally gets locked in after closing. She isn’t too concerned about the prospect of spending the night in the store… until a quirky woman appears out of nowhere in the shoe department and tells Noelle that she’s her guardian angel. Soon, Noelle finds herself revisiting Christmases past, present, and future as she must work with her new neighbor, a handsome, Christmas-loving firefighter, to plan the annual Christmas Charity Gala. Will visiting the holidays of yesterday and tomorrow help Noelle take new chances and discover the true spirit of Christmas? And in realizing that the only thing standing in her way of leading a fulfilling life is herself, will the love she has longed for all her life be the best surprise gift of all?”

Hallmark’s Christmas Movie Schedule in November 2018

Here’s a full schedule of Hallmark’s Christmas movies through mid-November:

