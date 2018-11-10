Hallmark’s ‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Hallmark's latest Countdown to Christmas movie premieres tonight and we can't wait to see it. The movie is called It's Christmas, Eve and you've probably heard a lot about it because it stars LeeAnn Rimes. It premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. After you read this story, go ahead and join other readers in the comments, letting us know what you thought about the movie and any questions you might have. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., Nov. 17 at 10 p.m., Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., Dec. 1 at 2 p.m., Dec. 3 at 10 p.m., Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. (Merry Christmas!), and Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide's listings.

Hallmark’s synopsis for tonight's movie reads: "As interim school superintendent, Eve (Rimes) trims budgets and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam (Hines) is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the arts program. Launched during the tree-lighting ceremony where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam, and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas."

The movie stars LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hines. This is LeeAnn Rimes' first Hallmark movie, so it's a pretty big deal!

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

