Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas 2018 Schedule [November & December]

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering 14 new holiday movies for its annual “Miracles of Christmas.” As an added bonus, you can enjoy Happy the Cat, Happy the Dog, and other adorable animals relaxing in front of a roaring fire in November. Read on for all the details about the new movies and shows that are premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in November and December.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

Marrying Father Christmas: Sunday, November 4

Marrying Father Christmas, the latest movie in the Father Christmas series, premieres on Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (Remember: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas films premiere an hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.) The movie stars Erin Krakow, Niall Matter, and Wendie Malick.

The synopsis reads: “When Miranda Chester (Krakow) sets off to find information on her biological father two Christmases ago, she never imagined her investigation would lead her to both the love of her life, Ian McAndrick (Matter), and the family she had always longed for, including Margaret Whitcomb (Malick) and step-brother Peter Whitcomb (Jim Thorburn). After her romantic engagement last Christmas, Miranda prepares for a Christmas wedding surrounded by this new family. While Miranda finalizes the details of her big day, Margaret forges a surprising romance with a friend from the past. Miranda’s wedding plans are quickly complicated when a mysterious visitor who claims to have ties to her late parents reaches out to her just days before her wedding. As Miranda’s wedding approaches, she must decide if she wants to spend one of the most momentous days of her life with this new family connection, and must carefully navigate the first steps into the next chapter of her life with Ian.”

A Veteran’s Christmas: Sunday, November 11

On Sunday, November 11, A Veteran’s Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

The synopsis reads: “Captain Grace Garland (Mumford), a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of Search and Rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. When she finds herself stranded in the town of River’s Crossing a couple weeks before Christmas, the local judge, Joe Peterson (Faris), offers her a place to stay on his property and takes it upon himself to show Grace everything she has been missing; Christmas, family, community, and love.”

Return to Christmas Creek: Saturday, November 17

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ first Saturday night Christmas movie premieres on Saturday, November 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Called Return to Christmas Creek, it stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, and Kari Matchett.

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Amelia Hughes (Anderson), a career-focused Chicago app developer lacking in holiday spirit, returns to her small hometown of Christmas Creek to rediscover the meaning of Christmas. There, she reunites with her childhood best friend Mike (Huszar) and her estranged uncle Harry (Weber), whose mysterious rift with Amelia’s father divided her family during the holiday season when she was a child. As she engages in local holiday festivities — and begins falling for Mike — Amelia finds herself feeling the Christmas spirit.”

A Godwink Christmas: Sunday, November 18

On Sunday, November 18 at 9 p.m Eastern, A Godwink Christmas premieres. This movie stars Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, and Kathie Lee Gifford.

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Paula, a St. Louis antique appraiser, reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Daniel. Sensing her reticence, her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home. When Paula visits nearby Martha’s Vineyard, she meets a charming inn owner, Gery, and enjoys the celebrating the holiday festivities with him. Although Paula develops feelings for Gery, she moves forward with her engagement, but Aunt Jane reminds her that sometimes we receive messages from above to help determine which direction life should take. From author, Squire Rushnell of the God Winks book series.”

Last Vermont Christmas: Monday, November 19

Yes, we have weekday night Christmas premieres later in November! On Monday, November 19, Last Vermont Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Erin Cahill and Justin Bruening.

The synopsis reads: “Every year, three sisters, Megan (Cahill), Bethany, and Mary, reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Nash (Bruening), Megan’s former childhood sweetheart.”

Hope at Christmas: Tuesday, November 20

On Tuesday, November 20, Hope at Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Ryan Paevey and Scottie Thompson.

The synopsis reads: “Sydney Ragsdale (Thompson), recently divorced, decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. As Sydney begins to spend more time at the local bookstore, she meets a teacher, Mac (Paevey), who also fills in for the town Santa. Mac tries to make Christmas wishes come true, and this year Sydney is at the top of his ‘nice’ list. As a new opportunity with the bookstore unfolds, Mac helps Sydney open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again.”

A Happy and Friends Yule Log: Wednesday, November 21

Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Central, you can catch an adorable yule log special on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Wednesday, November 21. Happy the Cat, Happy the Dog, and adorable adoptable kittens and puppies will relax in front of a beautiful roaring fireplace complimented by traditional holiday tunes. Special appearances by Pip Squeak the pig, ducks, bunnies and baby chicks.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane: Saturday, November 24

On Saturday, November 24, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Alicia Witt and Colin Ferguson.

The synopsis reads: “Emma (Witt) returns home to celebrate Christmas for the last time with her siblings in the house they grew up in. After their parents’ recent passing, the siblings reluctantly agree to sell the family home on Honeysuckle Lane, leaving Emma in charge of its belongings. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that takes them on a journey to discover the power of love and family during the holidays. Based on the book by Mary Elizabeth McDonough.”

Christmas Wonderland: Saturday, December 1

On Saturday, December 1, Christmas Wonderland premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Emily Osment.

The synopsis reads: “Heidi (Osment), who initially left her small town of Pleasant Valley with the dream of one day becoming a successful painter, has put her own art on hold to excel as an art gallery curator. Now, a week before the gallery’s big Christmas party, she must return home to watch her niece and nephew. She comes face to face with her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, who is in over his head after he must find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance. Heidi offers to help him and together they discover a beautiful place for the dance, perfectly capturing the Christmas spirit, called Wonderland Farms. The more time Heidi spends in Pleasant Valley decorating for the Christmas SnowBall, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. With Christmas fast approaching, Heidi soon becomes torn between the life she built in the city and the life she is surprisingly charmed by back in Pleasant Valley, embracing her true passion.”

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle: Sunday, December 2

On Sunday, December 2, Once Upon a Christmas Miracle premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Aimee Teegarden and Brett Dalton.

The synopsis reads: “Told she would have less than a few months to live without a liver transplant, Heather Krueger’s time was running out when a kind stranger, Chris Dempsey, heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. The movie follows Heather and Chris’ journey over three Christmases as his selfless gesture leads to a Christmas miracle for everyone involved. Based on a true story.”

Memories of Christmas: Saturday, December 8

On Saturday, December 8, Memories of Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Christina Milian and Mark Taylor.

The synopsis reads: “Noelle (Milian) was raised by the queen of Christmas. When she inherits her late mother’s house, she finds out that her mother had been hiring someone to decorate it — Dave (Taylor). The deal is off, but Dave convinces Noelle to let him carry on the tradition. As the display goes up, Noelle’s defenses start to come down. She embraces the town’s Christmas gala that was her mother’s legacy, finds unexpected love, and develops a joy for the holidays that she never thought possible.”

Northern Lights of Christmas: Sunday, December 9

On Sunday, December 9, Northern Lights of Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier.

The synopsis reads: “When pilot Zoey Hathaway (Ashley Williams) inherits her uncle’s ranch in Alaska, plans to sell the place and buy her own plane go out the window after she meets the ranch’s handsome ranch hand, Alec Wynn (Corey Sevier), along with the ranch’s resident reindeer, Holly and Palmer.”

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas: Saturday, December 15

On Saturday, December 15, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Josh Henderson.

The synopsis reads: “Based on the song by Blake Shelton and the book by Dorothy Shakleford and Travis Thrasher. It’s the last Friday before Christmas in New York City and a massive storm is brewing. Small-town business woman Cara Hill is meeting with her banker while country music star Heath Sawyer is playing Madison Square Garden. When the flight to Tulsa they’re both booked on is canceled, this unlikely pair of strangers winds up traveling together. Each has a secret — Heath hasn’t written a song since his father died, and Cara’s mother recently passed and her family’s jam business is failing. Will Christmas provide a miracle — and a chance at love?”

Reunited at Christmas: Sunday, December 16