Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Return to Christmas Creek:’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be airing a brand new Christmas movie called Return to Christmas Creek. The movie stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, and Kari Matchett. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Saturday, November 17. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times.

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches, Amelia Hughes (Anderson), a career-focused Chicago app developer lacking in holiday spirit, returns to her small hometown of Christmas Creek to rediscover the meaning of Christmas. There, she reunites with her childhood best friend Mike (Huszar) and her estranged uncle Harry (Weber), whose mysterious rift with Amelia’s father divided her family during the holiday season when she was a child. As she engages in local holiday festivities — and begins falling for Mike — Amelia finds herself feeling the Christmas spirit.”

Tori Anderson stars as Amelia Hughes. She’s best known for her role on The CW’s No Tomorrow and a recurring role on Blindspot. Her many credits also include Killjoys, The LA Complex, The Other Kingdom, Open Heart, Reign, Killing Daddy, The Mermaid, To Have and to Hold, Cable Beach, and more. She lives in Toronto.

Stephen Huszar stars as Mike, her childhood best friend. Huszar’s many credits include The Cradle Will Fall, Paradise Falls, Corner Gas, Smallville, Milton’s Secret, 30 Days of Night, Faces in the Crowd, Ferocious, The Flash, Fringe, Continuum, Supernatural, Letterkenny, and more.

Steven Weber stars as Harry, Amelia’s estranged uncle. His many credits include Paradise Lost, The Flamingo Kid, As the World Turns, The Real Thing, Hamburger Hill, Single White Female, The Temp, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, The Shining, Wings, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Duke, iZombie, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Murder in the First, Chasing Life, and more.

Kari Matchett stars as Pamela. Her many credits include Covert Affairs, Invasion, 24, Studio 60, Heartland, Leverage, ER, Crash, Elementary, Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty, Shark, The National Tree, Lead with Your Heart, and more.

