Hallmark’s ‘Reunited at Christmas’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Reunited at Christmas. The movie premieres on Wednesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought.

If you were expecting Christmas at Grand Valley tonight, you’re not alone. Some early schedules did have Christmas at Grand Valley slated to premiere on The Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, November 21. Instead, it’s going to premiere on December 22 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Some other schedules also had Christmas at the Palace premiering tonight, but it has been moved to tomorrow night.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss tonight’s airing, you can catch reruns airing in November and December. Just visit Hallmark’s webpage here and click on “Showtimes” to get a pulldown menu of all the next showings.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “Samantha Murphy’s beloved grandmother plots from beyond the grave to bring the family together for one more hometown Christmas, during which everyone is reminded of the importance of family, love and second chances. When Samantha’s boyfriend, Simon, proposes marriage and she accepts in front of her entire family, Simon is forced to play out an uncomfortable charade when Samantha admits she spoke too soon.”

Nikki DeLoach stars as Samantha. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, and Truly Madly Sweetly just in September on Hallmark.

Mike Faiola stars as Simon. His many credits include Awkward (Kevin Hamilton), Quarterlife, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI Miami, Bones, Modern Family, Yellowstone (playing opposite Kevin Costner), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Seeing Other People, and in 2016 he starred in the Hallmark movie Love Always Santa. He’s also starred in some Lifetime Original movies too.

Also starring in the movie are:

Eileen Pedde (Claire)

Andrew Airlie (Bill)

Lisa Durupt (Annie)

Noel Johansen (Mark)

Tim Bissett (Ben)

Trish Allen (Maisie)

Candus Churchill (Irene)

Joe Costa (Charlie)

London Robertson (Young Samantha)

Glynis Davies (Laurie)

Veena Sood (Victoria)

Beverley Breuer (Madeline)

Vivian Full (Caitlin)

Patricia Ann Cullen (June)

Here are some more photos to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Here’s what’s coming up on Hallmark‘s original Christmas movies: Nov. 22 brings Christmas at the Palace. Nov. 23 brings Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Nov. 24 brings Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame.) Nov. 25 brings A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

Then for December we have a lot more original, new movies. On Dec. 1 we have Mingle All the Way, then Dec. 2 brings A Majestic Christmas, Dec. 8 is Homegrown Christmas, Dec. 9 is Welcome to Christmas, Dec. 15 is Entertaining Christmas, Dec. 16 is A Gingerbread Romance, Dec. 22 is Jingle Around the Clock, Dec. 23 is Christmas Made to Order, Dec. 25 is When Calls the Heart Christmas, and Dec. 29 is A Midnight Kiss.

