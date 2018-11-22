Happy the Cat & Happy the Dog on Hallmark: Meet the Adorable Hallmark Stars

Happy the Dog and Happy the Cat on Hallmark are featured frequently during the holidays. You’ll see them on advertisements, commercials, and headlining the Yule Log specials. But do you know how Happy the Dog and Happy the Cat came to join Hallmark? Read on for details about the adorable duo.

Happy the Dog Was Found Abandoned on the Streets of Los Angeles & the Hallmark Channel CEO Adopted Him

Happy the Dog has been a favorite of fans on Hallmark. He’s a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix founded abandoned in the streets of Los Angeles in 2015. He was about nine months old at the time and very emaciated from living alone, scrounging for food. (Now, his family guesses his birthday is April 1, 2015.) He was adopted by the Hallmark Channel’s CEO, Bill Abbott after a local animal shelter found him.

It’s really important that you turn on @hallmarkchannel right now because #HappyTheDog is wearing a Christmas tie #CountdownToChristmas pic.twitter.com/7wIT0zJ209 — The Hallremark (@thehallremark) July 22, 2018

Now Hallmark says that Happy is the Ambassador of Pawsitivity. He stars in the Kitten Bowl and has recently branched out into movies too. Last year he starred on Switched for Christmas, but you can also see Happy the Dog on Love at the Shore, which aired in the summer of 2017.

Happy the Dog is also a therapy dog and visits children at Ronald McDonald House in LA.

According to his Hallmark bio, Happy’s favorite things to do are curl up by a fire for a nap, play fetch, get scratches on his head, take naps in the sun, cuddle during rainy days, and learn new tricks.

Bill Abbott of the Hallmark Channel Also Adopted Happy the Cat, Who HAd Been in a Shelter for Two Years

Happy isn’t Bill Abbott’s only famous pet. Abbott also adopted an orange male tabby from a shelter in Ohio. The adorable cat had been in the shelter for two years before Abbott found him.

I like you just the way you are! #HappytheCat http://t.co/adgdjjwc5L pic.twitter.com/csnIXUShwt — Happy the Cat & Dog (@HappyCatandDog) January 7, 2015

His cat is now known as Happy the Cat and he also has starred in Hallmark movies.

Hallmark Channel describes Happy the Cat this way: “Happy is a ‘rescue’ cat. Thing is, Happy thinks it means something different… He thinks it’s a job title. See Happy believes it’s his job to rescue humans whenever they’re feeling sad, stressed or just looking for a fuzzy shoulder to lean on. His name and persona bring a smile to all he meets. Happy’s bowl is always half full. He is positively ecstatic about everything – always. And now, he wants to share that Happy-ness with the world.”

Together Abbott’s dog and cat are known as Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog.

They live on a two-acre horse ranch and have other friends, including dogs, cats, a horse, a goat, and a chicken.