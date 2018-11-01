Heidi Halloween 2018: Celebrity Costumes You Need to See

Last night, Heidi Klum held her 19th Annual Halloween Party, presented by Party City and SVEDKA in New York City. Following her own “no-costume-no-entry” rule and expectation that all guests go “full-out,” Heidi and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, underwent hours of hair, make-up, and prosthetics to transform into Shrek and Fiona. In an interview with People magazine, Klum stated that when choosing and executing a halloween costume, “have a unique idea and then follow through with all of the details… If you wanna stand out a little bit more or you want to have a little bit more fun, be a little bit more unexpected, you have to put a little bit more time into it.”

As always, her guest list included top names in the fashion and entertainment industries, and everyone did their best to meet the party host’s standards and follow her advice. Here are some of the crazy celebrity costumes you need to see:

1. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

2. Frankie Grande

Singer The Weeknd and his girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid, attended the party in costumes inspired by the wedding scene in Beetlejuice