How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Love’ Full Movie Online

Tonight is Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, called Christmas in Love. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Daniel Lissing and Brooke D’Orsay. All their previous Hallmark movies have been absolutely delightful, and tonight’s promises to be no exception. The movie will air tonight, Sunday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on The Hallmark Channel.

Preview

Hallmark’s synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ellie Hartman (D’Orsay) is an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery making famous Christmas Kringles. When the new, big-city CEO Nick Carlingson (Lissing) visits the bakery, he arrives filled with modernization ideas destined to lay off many employees. During his visit, Ellie is to teach Nick how to make a Kringle, and determined to show him it’s the people who make the business a success, not machines. Nick meets more of the employees and townspeople, visits the food bank and begins to see all the kindness that is shared, and he begins to soften — though not convinced automation isn’t better. Struggling with chasing her own entrepreneurial dreams, Ellie begins to fall for Nick but not before feeling betrayed when she inadvertently sees Nick’s laptop filled with automation plans. When Nick finally tells the employees his future ideas for the company, Ellie must decide if she should trust him, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true.”

If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Nov. 23 at 12 p.m., Nov. 26 at 8 a.m., Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at 8 a.m., Dec. 15 at 12 p.m., Dec. 19 at 10 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

