Is ‘Black-Ish’ On TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Is Black Ish on TV tonight? With Election Day coverage taking over many of the networks, there are many shows that are on hiatus for the night and will resume their normal schedules next Tuesday night. Black Ish is one of them. This means that a new episode of Black Ish will not air on the ABC network tonight. Instead, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT, ABC News will air Election Day coverage for the midterm elections.

The next new episode of Black Ish will air in its normal Tuesday night time slot of 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 8:30 p.m. CT, on November 13, 2018. This will be episode 4 of season 5 and the episode is titled “Purple Rain”. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “The family is shocked to learn that Jack and Diane are not familiar with iconic music of Prince; each member of the family works to explain Prince’s tremendous impact on their lives through his music.” On November 20, 2018, episode 5 of the season will air and the title of it is “Good Grief”.

If you would like to catch up on episodes of Black Ish before the next new episode airs, you can watch episodes on the ABC website, as long as you have a cable subscription or login information. Also, if you have cable, some episodes of the new season may be available on-demand. If these are not options for you, individual episodes, along with all of season 5 for Black Ish, are available on Amazon for purchase. You can also add the show to your Amazon “watchlist” if you like.

Black Ish isn’t the only show that is not airing tonight because of Election Day. Some of the other programs on hold this week include The Voice, The Rookie, New Amsterdam, The Conners and This Is Us.

Marsai Martin, who plays the mean sister “Diane” on Black Ish, is just 14 years old, but she has some major plans for the upcoming year. She plans on producing and starring in her own movie Little. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Martin stated, “I hope that [in 21 years] we won’t even have to be a first anymore: first black woman to do this, or first black male, or first woman to do that. I hope that we always have diversity, that we have equality and representation every step of the way … There were a lot of movies [where someone goes] from younger to older, older to younger, or they switch into some other body, but there weren’t any with a black perspective. You never see our story. So we thought how about we do it this way?”

Martin’s movie Little is a comedy about a woman who gets the chance to relive her younger life, when the pressures of adulthood have become overwhelming for her, according to The Grio. Issa Rae has signed on to be a co-star in the film, while Will Packer will help produce the movie as well.

Tune in to ABC next Tuesday night, November 13, 2018, as Black Ish resumes its normal schedule.