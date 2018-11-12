Is ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians on TV Tonight?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in its 15th season and it airs in the 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT time slot, on Sunday nights, on the E! network. Tonight is the 2018 People’s Choice Awards and it is taking over E!, which means that there will not be a new episode of KUWTK on TV tonight. So, when is the next new episode of the show airing?

Fans need not worry. Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be back again next week and it will continue to follow Khloe Kardashian through her stressful birth to adorable baby True and her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

Next week, on November 17, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, episode 13 of the show will air. The episode is titled “True Story” and the official plot description of the episode states, “The family rushes to Khloe’s side as she gives birth and comes face-to-face with Tristan after news of his infidelity broke; Kim reconnects with friends at her 20-year high school reunion.”

If you would like to catch up on episodes of this season of KUWTK, Amazon has season 15 of KUWTK available for purchase online. Individual episodes, as well as the entire season of KUWTK, are up for purchase. For those with cable subscriptions, episodes of the show can be watched on the official E! channel, but you must login with your TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity).

While the Kardashians did not air their reality show tonight, they did appear on the E! network live for the People’s Choice Awards. Well, not the entire KUWTK crew, but the family was definitely represented.

Recently, the Kardashian family was in the media for having to evacuate their homes, as the wildfires in California threatened their neighborhoods. Kim Kardashian even tweeted that the flames had reached her property. Sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe each had to pack up their cars and flee their homes, but there has been no word if their homes were affected by the fires.

According to People, Kourtney said the fires luckily stopped right before they hit her home. Kourtney also posted this heartfelt message on Instagram, “Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray.”

Us Weekly reported that because of the fires, Khloe Kardashian has donated supplies to the California firefighters. According to Us Weekly, Khloe was encouraging others to help out as well. Khloe stated online, “I know the brave men and women that are working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it. So please just do whatever you can, even if it’s one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it. I love everyone. Stay safe and God bless.”

One person in the family who was severely affected was estranged patriarch Caitlyn Jenner. Unfortunately, Jenner’s Malibu home has reportedly burned down in the fires.