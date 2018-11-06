Is ‘NCIS’ on TV Tonight? – Election Day 2018

NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans both air on Tuesday nights, but tonight, neither of the shows will be on TV. Because it’s Election Day 2018, CBS News will be covering election night from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. NCIS usually airs in the 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT an 7 – 8 p.m. CT time slot, while NCIS: New Orleans airs at 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT. Both of the shows will resume their normal time schedules next week, on November 13, 2018.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018, episode 7 of NCIS‘ season 16 will air and the new episode is titled “A Thousand Words”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “A street artist’s mural is stolen, and the investigation leads to a conspiracy regarding a Navy contractor and the safety of ocean mammals; Bishop shares a special connection with the street artist.” Episode 8 of NCIS this season, is titled “Friendly Fire” and it will air on November 20, 2018. The description of episode 8 reads, “McGee and Bishop travel to Afghanistan after a murder case in the states is linked to a string of soldiers killed by friendly fire overseas; Kasie leaves the lab and accompanies Torres into the field to process additional forensic evidence.”

NCIS: New Orleans will also return on Tuesday night, November 13, 2018, with episode 7 of its 5th season. The episode is titled “Sheepdogs” and the description of it reads, “Following a deadly car explosion in the French Quarter, the team interrogates a professor and former member of a student protest organization; Tammy discovers a secret about Hannah’s personal life.” Episode 8, which is titled “Close to Home” will air on November 20, 2018.

When it comes to how many episodes may air this season, Digital Spy has reported that every season since 2009, with the exception of one, have had 24 episodes each.

With Election Day here, there are many shows that are on hiatus for the week because of political coverage by the networks. Shows including This Is Us, The Voice, New Amsterdam, Black-Ish, and The Conners, among many others, will not air new episodes until next week.

Mark Harmon, the star and executive producer of NCIS, is a longtime favorite on the show. When he signed on to be a part of yet another season of the show, Digital Spy reported that Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, released this statement:

This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS‘s amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS‘s 16th season.

Fans can expect the highly rated show, NCIS, to continue, as there has been no word of the show getting canceled any time soon. And, with NCIS: New Orleans only five seasons in, it’s sure to be around a while as well. Should they both return for another new season next year, they would each premiere in September 2019.