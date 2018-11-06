Is ‘New Amsterdam’ on TV Tonight? – Election Day 2018

New Amsterdam usually airs on the NBC network, on Tuesday nights, in the 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT time slot. For those expecting to see a new episode of the show tonight, they will have to wait until next week. Because of Election Day 2018, many shows are on hiatus for the week.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018, New Amsterdam will resume its normal schedule, airing at 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 p.m. CT. Episode 7 of the show will air and this episode is titled “Domino Effect”. The plot description of the episode states, “Max struggles to prioritize his own health when a complicated domino transplant procedure threatens to go sideways; Bloom reevaluates her personal life; Frome makes progress on a long-standing case.” Episode 8, which is called “Three Dots”, airs on November 20, 2018 and on November 27, 2018, episode 9 is titled “As Long As It Takes”.

Deadline has reported that actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, who some may know from Reverie, has joined the new show in a recurring role. Ramamurthy will be playing a new doctor on New Amsterdam.

The freshman drama has been picked up full time by NBC, so its first season is a success thus far, according to Variety. NBC has ordered 9 more episodes of the show for season 1, which brings the total to 22 episodes for the premiere season.

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, are thrilled with the success of the show and have released the following statement about the new show, “It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling. A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”

New Amsterdam is a new series and for those who have not yet seen the show, the official Xfinity plot description of the series may help you to understand more about the show. The plot synopsis reads, “Dr. Max Goodwin is brilliant, charming — and the new medical director at America’s oldest public hospital. While he’s set on tearing down the bureaucracy to provide exceptional care, the doctors and staff are not so sure. They’ve heard this before, and no one else has delivered on those promises. Not taking no for an answer, Max disrupts the status quo and proves he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the president of the United States all under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”

The show is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” and his 15 years as medical director at Bellevue Hospital in New York, according to Variety.

Tune in Tuesday nights, on NBC, to watch new episodes of New Amsterdam. If you would like to catch up on episodes of New Amsterdam, the full season, as well as individual episodes of the show are available for purchase on Amazon. Those with cable subscriptions can also watch episodes of the show on the ABC website.