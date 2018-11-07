Is the ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on Tonight?

Fans of the Real Housewives of Dallas may notice that the show isn’t airing at its usual time tonight. Instead, it will air at 10pm ET/PT.

Why the change? Tonight is the season 9 premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey, which will be taking the show’s regular 9pm ET/PT timeslot.

From now on, you can expect Real Housewives of New Jersey to run at 9pm on Wednesdays, and Real Housewives of Dallas to run at 10pm on Wednesdays.

Sure, this may be upsetting for RHOD fans, but the chances are, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you’re watching the other two shows as well.

What should you know heading into tonight’s RHONJ premiere?

A columnist for The Record and Ashbury Park Press will be joining the cast. Jacqueline Goldschneider will make her debut on tonight’s show at 9pm. The writer of the Minivan Musings column and Long Island native is a busy woman, with two sets of twins both under age 10. Coincidentally enough, she isn’t a stranger to the RHONJ life– she penned an article on cast members Jacqueline and Chris Laurita and their son Nicholas earlier this year.

Tonight’s episode will start off with a blowout between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorgoa, who are known for having somewhat of a turbulent relationship as it is. At the start of the episode, according to a clip obtained by People, Melissa admits, “Teresa and I used to struggle… It was hard for us, we used to butt heads.”

Perhaps the biggest catfight between the two took place in 2012, when Melissa shouted at Teresa, “Run away, coward, like you always do when you’re wrong,” as well as another fight a year later, when she told her, “on my friggin knees, to stop hurting us.”

In the clip People obtained for tonight’s episode, Teresa yells at her brother for not spending enough time with their father. What’s worse? She says it’s all Melissa’s fault. When Melissa tells Teresa he’ll get mad that she said that, Teresa screams, “You should make him not f—ing explode… If you amp up your f—ing husband, than he’s going to get amped up. … Control it!

The RHONJ feud will be followed by a RHOD feud tonight. In a sneak peak for tonight’s episode, Kameron cries after a brutal confrontation with D’Andra. Kameron asks D’Andra, “You’ve been poking at LeeAnne continuously the past few months, but guess what?” Kameron asks. “When LeeAnne is trying to protect a friend, you better watch out.”

When D’Andra later tells LeeAnne to shut up, LeeAnne yells, “Don’t tell me to shut up, and don’t put your f**king finger in my face.” D’Andra then pushes Leanne, which we know will not end well.

Be sure to tune into RHONJ tonight at 9pm ET/PT and RHOD at 10pm ET/PT.