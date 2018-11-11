Is ‘Shark Tank’ on TV Tonight?

If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, we’ve got some bad news for you. There will be no new episode of the show tonight. The good news? There’s a new episode premiering next week, November 18.

In place of Shark Tank, ABC will be airing an episode of ABC News 20/20 in which former first lady Michelle Obama talks about her new memoir, Becoming.

Season 10 of Shark Tank has featured an exciting array of products, with an even more exciting lineup of guest sharks, including Charles Barkley, Matt Higgins, and Jamie Siminoff.

This season is being titled a Decade of Dreams, and Siminoff is certainly has reached those dreams. Siminoff first appeared on the show in 2013, after introducing his invention, then called the DoorBot, to the sharks. He has since gone on to grow the product, which Amazon bought earlier this year for $1 billion.

Charles Barkley, one of the greatest 50 basketball players in history, and an avid entrepreneur. Last year, Barkley made an offer to spend $1 million funding IT startups run by black women in Alabama.

Higgins, meanwhile, is the vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, and co-founded RSE Ventures in 2012. He recently told INC.com, “To me, the show represents everything that’s great about entrepreneurship and the American dream. In my day job, I’m empowering founders who are pursuing a vision to change the world in some way, and they need some help as the finishing ingredient.”

Other exciting guests making an appearance this season are Sarah Blakely, the founder of Spanx, and Bethany Frankel, the founder of Skinnygirl Liquor.

Shark Tank premiered on August 9, 2009, and has been running strong ever since. The series has been extremely successful, and has won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality four times, from 2014 to 2017. It was during the second season of the show that Mark Cuban replaced Kevin Harrington, and in the third season, Lori Greiner replaced Barbara Corcoran for a handful of episodes.

Which product has made a hit this season? The Cup Board Pro, which three siblings brought to Shark Tank in honor of their late father’s invention. Keira, 15, Christian, 19, and Kaley Young, 25, visited the sharks a couple weeks ago, where they shared that they lost their father, Keith Young, on March 17 at age 53. He had a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma, which he contracted as a result of being a first responder on 9/11. The siblings also lost their mother, Beth, in 2012 at age 47.

The invention they pitched, the Cup Board Pro, is a cutting board with a detachable and dishwasher safe long plastic bowl to catch your food remains.

In a rare Shark Tank negotiation, all five sharks came together to help the Young siblings. They offered $100,000 for a 20% stake in the business. They also promised to donate profits to a charity that helps firefighters affected by 9/11.