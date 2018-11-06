Is ‘The Rookie’ On TV Tonight? – Election Day 2018

The Rookie is a new cop drama that airs on the ABC network and it normally airs in the 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT time slot, on Tuesday nights. Today is Election Day, which means that many of the networks will be covering the midterm elections, so there are a ton of shows that are holding off on airing new episodes. Fans will have to wait until next week to watch new episodes of shows like This Is Us, The Voice, New Amsterdam, NCIS, and The Rookie. ABC News will be airing coverage of the elections on ABC, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT tonight, which means that a new episode of The Rookie will not be available.

Episode 4 of The Rookie will air in the show’s normal time slot on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. The episode title is “The Switch” and the plot description of the episode reads, “The rookies are temporarily paired with new training officers; when Nolan and Lopez track down an escaped criminal, they discover a little kindness goes a long way; Jackson is forced to face his fears when he is partnered with officer Bradford.” Episode 5 is titled “The Roundup” and it will air on November 20, 2018.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion in the lead role of John Nolan. Many know Fillion from his lead character on the hit show Castle. In addition to Fillion being on board, the cast consists of Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sgt. Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Capt. Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. The new cop show has been a hit and Deadline has reported that ABC has ordered for 7 additional episodes to be added to the show’s freshman season. This brings the total episodes for season 1 to 20 episodes.

Fillion had been away from the small screen for a bit and things have changed since he starred on Castle. When it comes to what made him decide to return to television, he told The Hollywood Reporter that, “There have been a lot of changes in the entertainment industry [since I started]. Quantum leaps, you might say: the internet, streaming. But at the end of the day, my job has changed almost none. We have a few more responsibilities in terms of digital content, but it’s a treat — it helps you and it helps your show. My job, I go to work, I try to tell great stories, we try to entertain people. That much is pure, untouched, unchanged. That’s the part I’m good at.”

If you would like to catch up on episodes of the show, before its upcoming new episodes, fans can watch episodes of the show on the ABC website if they have a cable subscription. For those without a cable subscription, there are episodes of The Rookie, as well as the full season, available for purchase on Amazon.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT to watch new episodes of The Rookie, as they air.