Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

It’s Election Day 2018 and a lot of tonight’s regular TV programming is put on hold for the day. Usually, The Voice episodes air on Monday and Tuesday nights, but tonight, The Voice will not air a new episode. The next new episode of the show will actually air on Thursday night, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. Thursday night’s show is titled “Road to Live Shows”. With the Knockout Rounds over, next up are the live shows. Thursday’s episode will show the best moments of the season so far, showcasing the journey of the top 24 contestants, from the blind auditions to the live shows.

On Monday night, November 12, 2018, the show will resume its normal schedule and the live shows will begin. Instead of tonight’s regular broadcast, an Election Day special titled “The Vote: America’s Future Part 1” will air. This special airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and will cover the Election Day goings-on.

Monday night’s episode will be night one of the live playoffs, with the top 24 artists performing for America’s votes, in hopes of getting a spot in the top 13. Tuesday night will be the top 24 eliminations and the official synopsis on what to expect reads, “On the second night of the live playoffs, two artists with the most votes from each team advance to the top 13; each coach selects one more artist to move on; two “Comeback Artists” perform live for a chance to re-enter the competition.” So, 12 of the top 24 will move on and one of the “Comeback Artists” will return to the competition. The two “Comeback Artists” who will be competing for the 13th spot are Ayanna Joni and Lynnea Moorer.

The top 24 artists are Abby Cates, Dave Fenley, Patrique Fortson, Funsho, Sarah Grace, Natasia GreyCloud, Kennedy Holmes, Tyke James, Kirk Jay, Kymberli Joye, Chris Kroeze, Michael Lee, Kameron Marlowe, Steve Memmolo, DeAndre Nico, Keith Paluso, RADHA, SandyRedd, Chevel Shepherd, Colton Smith, Reagan Strange, MaKenzie Thomas, Franc West, and Zaxai. Each coach now has six contestants on each of their teams.

The past three episodes covered the Knockout Rounds on The Voice, with superstar Mariah Carey stepping in as a guest, key adviser.

Recently, The Voice dealt with some very sad news, as artist Beverly McClellan passed away from cancer. Many remember McClellan from when she competed in the first season of The Voice in 2011. McClellan, who was 49 years old at the time of her death, died from endometrial cancer that had spread to her colon, bladder and intestines, according to People.

McClellan’s wife, Monique, announced Mclellan’s death online, writing, “She was surrounded by so much love and we shared some beautiful last days. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of us. We appreciate all of the love you have given and the good vibes you have sent. Peace love and light to you and your loved ones.”

In response to the sad news of McClellan’s death, The Voice released the following statement, “The only thing greater than Beverly McClellan’s voice was her heart. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”