Is Season 3 Episode 7 of ‘This Is Us’ a Flashback Episode?

Tonight’s episode of NBCs This Is Us was advertising as focusing on a flashback of a road trip between Rebecca and Jack, early in their relationship. It is the first time Rebecca sees the effects of the Vietnam War on Jack, and his struggle to confront and talk about his PTSD. That moment in their lives together, however, is not the only storyline the episode follows.

According to TV Guide, the synopsis for Season 3 Episode 7 of the hit TV drama, an episode titled “Someday,” is:

Kevin and Zoe land in Vietnam. In the past, Jack and Rebecca take a road trip to Los Angeles. Jack’s war story continues to be revealed.

This episode actually follows three storylines, in three different points of time. In addition to flashbacks of Rebecca and Jack’s monumental road trip, the show also flashes back to reveal more of Jack’s time in the Vietnam War. In the present day, Kevin and Zoe travel to Vietnam so Kevin can try to learn more about his father’s time in the war.

The past storyline of Jack and Rebecca has parallels to Kevin’s journey with new girlfriend Zoe. As they make a trip together disguised as being work-related, both couples struggle with the unwillingness or inability to open up while navigating new, strong feelings for one another. For Jack and Rebecca, Jack does not want to talk to Rebecca about his experience in the war; for Kevin and Zoe, Zoe remains vague about her upbringing.