LISTEN: Jacob Sartorius Disses Drake on New Song

Drake has been the target of countless disses over his career, but even die-hard Drizzy fans were taken aback when singer Jacob Sartorius released his new single “We’re Not Friends” on Monday night. The track sees Sartorius throw shade at Drake and his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, who Sartorius recently broke up with.

Sartorius, 16, appears to call the rapper out with the lyrics: “We’re not friends / Do you think I really wanna hear about him / I do it for a reason, not just to be nice / Girl I wanna give you more than good advice.” Listen to the full track below.

Sartorius Takes Aim at Drake’s Friendship With Ex Millie Bobby Brown

Sartorius and Brown reportedly started dating at the beginning of this year, and broke up at some point in July. “The decision with Jacob and i was completely mutual,” Brown, 14, wrote on her Instagram Story. “We are both happy and remaining friends.” Sartorius, 16, posted a similarly worded statement on his account: “The decision w/ mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”

Drake’s friendship with the Stranger Things actress dates back to November 2017, when the two met backstage at a concert in Australia. They posed for a few photos, and gushed about the hangout on Instagram. Jump ahead to this September, and their bond appears to be stronger than ever. While asked about Drake during an Access Hollywood interview, Brown said that they text each other on a regular basis.

Drake & Brown’s Friendship Has Been Questioned by Fans

“I love him,” she said, revealing that he is “a great friend and a great role model.” “We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more,’ he’s great.” Brown also said that Drake talks with her “about boys” and that he “helps” make decisions in her romantic life. “He helps me… That stays in the text messages,” she said. These comments appear to be reflected in Sartorius’ new track, particularly the lyric about wanting to give “more than good advice.”

After her friendship with Drake drew mixed reactions from fans, with many questioning the sizable age gap between them, Brown took to Instagram Live to address it. “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur [sic] headline? U guys are weird… For real,” she wrote. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life.U dont get to choose that for me.”

Most of the Songs on Sartorius’ New EP Will Be About Brown

“It’s nice to have people understand what I do,” she added. “Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships. To all the supporters: I love you guys. thank you for supporting me. Many thanks to u guys. Sending my love to wherever u are in the world.”

According to Us Magazine, “We’re Not Friends” isn’t the only track on Sartorius’ upcoming EP that will be about his relationship with Brown. Inside sources confirm that nearly all of the seven tracks are inspired by their split.