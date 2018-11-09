Jason Richardson to Fill In for All That Remains’ Oli Herbert

Jason Richardson, former guitarist for All Shall Perish, Born of Osiris, and Chelsea Grin, will be filling in for All That Remains’ guitarist Oli Herbert as the band finishes their previously scheduled European tour with Sevendust.

Frontman Philip Labonte announced on social media that, although Herbert’s death was a huge loss for the band and for fans everywhere, he knows that Herbert would want the band to continue to tour, and the surviving members of the band would like to honor his memory by doing so.

“Losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR, but we know he wouldn’t want anything other than for us to continue, Labonte said in a post on Facebook. “He loved this record so much – it’s some of our best work. We look forward to sharing the music with everyone – seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It’ll be cathartic. We’ll need it to be.”

Herbert, a founding member of All That Remains and lead guitarist on all nine albums, was found dead in a pond near his house in Connecticut on October 16. The guitarist was just 44-years-old. No official cause of death has been confirmed, but Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley has told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident. Police are waiting on an autopsy for more information.

We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

Full statement https://t.co/nBlAhJJPlF. pic.twitter.com/QPqlNGEvkq — All That Remains (@ATRhq) October 17, 2018

Following his death, the band released a statement reading: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

The band has shared several tributes to Herbert on social media, and encouraged fans to also “submit tributes, covers, riffs, photos, stories, or a good old fashioned video air guitar,” in honor of his memory. They also promoted their newest album featuring the last songs that Herbert recorded with All That Remains before his death.

“Oli was especially proud of this album – he put all of his creative and physical energy into making it. It’s a testament to Oli’s brilliance with heavy, melodic music – the thing we all love to do most,” Labonte said on Facebook.

Labonte also offered insight into the album, stating that Victim Of The New Disease is their heaviest album since 2010’s For We Are Many.

“We decided to throw a curveball… and do the heaviest record since For We Are Many in 2010! It was the perfect way to follow up Madness, where we did some different styles and songs and even covered a country song. People might’ve expected something more experimental, but throwing curveballs is what we do.”

Check out the remaining All That Remains and Sevendust tour dates below:

12/1 — Southampton, UK —Engine Rooms

12/2 — London, UK — Electric Brixton

12/4 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2

12/5 — Glasgow, UK — Garage

12/6 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City

12/7 — Bristol, UK — Swx

12/9 — Paris, FR — Glazart

12/10 — Cologne, DE — Luxor

12/11 — Berlin, DE — Columbia Theater

12/13 — Prague, CZ — Meet Factory

12/14 — Wroclaw, PL — Firlej

12/15 — Vienna, AT — Flex

12/17 — Munich, DE — Backstage Halle

12/18 — Aarau, CH — Kiff

12/19 — Amsterdam, NL — Melweg Oz

