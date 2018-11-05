Jennie Marie, ‘Mama Medium’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TLC’s newest series, Mama Medium, features mother, wife, medium, psychic, and 4th generation clairvoyant Jennie Marie.

The show will chronicle Jennie’s experiences connecting with people on a deeper level, while also delving into Jennie’s home and family life.

Here’s what you need to know about medium Jennie Marie:

1. Her Four Sons Have Shown Psychic Abilities

Jennie Marie’s three sons have shown signs of having psychic abilities, according to New York Upstate.

“I have four boys. Two of them are gifted– the second is clairaudient,” Jenny says, which means he can hear and has dreams. “The fourth can see passed loved ones as I can.”

In many cases, Jennie helps people communicate with their loved ones after they’ve died– whether they’re in the afterlife or suffered a life-altering incident. The show’s episodes will revolve around Jennie’s relationships and experiences with these people.

In one scene from the trailer for the show, Jennie helps a woman who has lost the ability to speak communicate with her family. She shares, “I’m going to the house of a young couple with a woman, who is paralyzed from the neck down. She is unable to speak… I’m going to have to do an empathetic read, which means I’m literally going to have to feel her energy and translate what she is feeling or thinking or wants to say.”

2. She Started Having Premonitions in Middle School

It was in middle school when Jennie Marie first began having premonitions. New York Upstate writes that in her mid-20s, she “started experiencing moments that connected her with the other side.”

She explains, “Growing up, we didn’t talk about it… Every medium has different gifts and I’m the only one who is public with mine in the way that I am.”

In her mid-30s, while working as a hairdresser, Jennie began sharing her thoughts and premonitions with her clients. New York Upstate writes, “It was not until her clients would come back to her and express that what she had said to them had healed them that she decided to devote her career to her gift.”

3. She Told Her Husband She Would Have a Show Four Years Ago

Jennie tells New York Upstate, “I can’t tell if I manifested it or if it was a premonition — I told my husband I would have a show four years ago… It was all in a joking way and he said no. I would bring it up every year and he would still say no, but it was lingering. And then it came together.”

Asked how she’s learned to answer the people that constantly question her, she says that all she can do is explain her work. “A lot of people are very skeptical. I just explained to them– you must believe in other things after life… or have you ever had a dream that felt so real you couldn’t explain it? It’s the same thing.”

4. She Is a Fourth Generation Empathic Psychic Medium

Jennie Marie is a fourth generation empathic psychic medium. Her website reads, “[Jennie’s] philosophy towards daily life is in line with the Golden Rule or the Laws of Attraction: meaning, what you give to the universe, you get back tenfold.”

Asked when she realized she had a gift, Jennie says, “I fully realized it in my teens, but then going back further and going into meditation… I was actually 7. And I thought at that time it was just my imagination.”

Jennie says she fully acknowledges that her gift is more based on intuition than scientific support. “When I help somebody and they feel amazing… It’s amazing. Truly amazing.”

5. She Penned an Autobiography

My Life as a Double-XL Medium is an autobiography written by Jennie Marie.

The biography’s synopsis reads, “‘MY LIFE AS A DOUBLE XL MEDIUM’ is relatable, funny, unpredictable adventure. JennieMarie’s saga, is similar to a fairytale, if a fairy tale meant an every day, every life story. This book explores her trials and tribulations from childhood to young adult into motherhood, resulting in the fun, energized woman she is today.”

Speaking to 13WHAM ABC in October 2015, Jennie discussed her book and its content. Talking about her gift, she says, “My gifts are clairvoyant. I receive messages from past loved ones. They’re usually symbols, so I am the messenger, or the medium, to let you know that they’re still with you.”