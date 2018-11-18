Who Is Jeremiah Raber’s First Wife Naomi Stutzman?

Jeremiah Raber stars on the TLC reality show Return to Amish, with his wife, Carmela Raber, but this isn’t Jeremiah’s first marriage. He was previously married to his ex-wife, Naomi Stutzman, with whom he has three children in Ohio. According to Starcasm, in the past, Naomi has claimed that Return to Amish, and its sister show Breaking Amish, are both fake. When it comes to inaccuracies about Jeremiah, Naomi said that Jeremiah actually hasn’t been Amish since he was 18 years old. And, when Jeremiah’s being shunned is concerned, in addition to his initial claim that he had never driven a car, Naomi told WPHTV, “It’s so untrue. Jeremiah’s mom and dad bought him two cars to help him out when he left the Amish. He was never shunned. He was spoiled rotten. Whenever we needed money for rent he’d go crying to his mom and she would pay our rent. I was Amish and left.” Naomi also told Star, “I had to laugh when he claimed he never owned a cell phone. He’s had one for as long as I’ve known him.”

In 2012, Naomi Stutzman said that she and Jeremiah were married for six years and that, at the time, he owed $20,000 in child support. She told WPHTV that some of the child support was paid by TLC, according to Starcasm.

After Jeremiah joined Breaking Amish, Naomi spoke out, criticizing the network, as well as Jeremiah. She said, “My family is livid because they took him in and cared for him, now he is doing this? I’m not surprised at him. What surprised me was TLC. My kids and I watch TLC. They are supposed to be a family channel. For them to do this is appalling.” She then added, “The kids and I suffered for years at the hands of this man. We went through multiple things.”

Worldation reported that Jeremiah had domestic abuse issue with ex-wife Naomi. Jezebel reported that Naomi once attained a restraining order against Jeremy and went to live in a shelter for victims of domestic violence after she left him. But, this isn’t Jeremiah’s only domestic abuse issue.

Over the past couple of years, the Jeremiah and his current wife, Carmela, have had some major ups and downs. Carmela even has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from Jeremiah and leaving him. Jeremiah has also been arrested for domestic abuse against Carmela in 2017. According to the IB Times, after being released from jail, Jeremiah posted this message on Facebook about his feelings on the situation. Jeremiah wrote, “I know that the way I come off to my wife is not a loving way but all I want is her approval. After having it drilled in my head my entire life that I will never amount to anything in life I have overlooked the love and looked just for approval. I got married to Carmela because I do love her even when I got mad at her. Me wanting approval so bad has made be overlook the love. I wish I could take it all back but I can’t.”

Jeremiah and Carmela Raber appear to still be together, despite their issues.