Jessica Ledon, David Guetta’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Ledon is the 22-year-old girlfriend of producer David Guetta. Ledon and Guetta have been dating for over two years.

Ledon and Guetta were most recently seen in Miami on Nov. 20, with Ledon sporting what appeared to be a massive engagement ring.

For now, neither party has confirmed rumors of engagement. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ledon & Guetta Have Been Dating Since 2015

Ledon and Guetta began dating in 2015, after the 47-year-old producer’s divorce with his ex-wife, Cathy. Page Six reports that Cathy received approximately $15 million in their divorce.

When Page Six initially asked Guetta’s reps for confirmation on their relationship, the reps replied with a curt and sassy response: “If you wanna dig deeper off you go, but as journalist, I’m sure you want better for yourself?”

On Guetta’s birthday last November, Ledon wrote a romantic post to him on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to my everything! Im so lucky to share life with you, you inspire me every single day I know I don’t say it enough but there’s no denying that you’re the BOSS baby! 😉 May today and everyday be a celebration of your beautiful soul ❤️”

This year, Guetta shared the surprise party that Ledon organized for him, captioning the post, “Thank you so much for the surprise birthday party wow @jessledon@cedricgervais and all my friends you re the best!!!!”

2. Ledon, 22, Is a Model & Actress Based in Los Angeles

Not much is known about Ledon, besides the fact that she’s 22 years old and is based in Los Angeles.

According to Ledon’s Instagram, she was recently involved with the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre in Los Angeles, performing in a play titled, “A Month In The Country.”

3. Ledon Grew Up in Miami & Participated in a Reality Show Called Model Latina

According to French website Gala, Ledon is originally from Havana and grew up in Miami. She attended Coral Park High School, and in 2010 she appeared on the reality television show Model Latina.

Ledon was not one of the finalists for the show, but she did get noticed and signed with Talent Direct, a modeling agency, soon after.

Ledon now has a following of 24,000 people on Instagram, and often talks about her acting and modeling adventures via social media.

4. Ledon Appeared in a Jason Derulo Music Video in 2014

One of Ledon’s most notable credits in her career is her appearance in Jason Derulo’s music video for “Stupid Love.”

5. Ledon & Guetta Have Denied Rumors of Engagement, Despite Her New Diamond Ring

Though Ledon has recently been seen with Guetta wearing a massive diamond on her left hand, they have yet to make any confirmation of taking that step in their relationship.