Jhene Aiko Covers Up Her Huge Big Sean Portrait Tattoo

They say you should never get your significant others name tattooed anywhere on your body, let alone a portrait their face permanently inked on your temple. But that definitely didn’t stop Jhene Aiko from getting her boyfriend, Big Sean’s facial features tattooed on her upper left tricep in October of 2017.

Now, it appears that the songstress has had a change of heart as she recently reactivated her social media accounts to reveal that she has covered up her massive Big Sean portrait tattoo with something a little more practical. Check out Jhene’s new ink below.

Jhene Aiko Ditches Big Sean Portrait Tattoo

The original Big Sean tattoo was commissioned by LA-based celebrity tattoo artist, Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini and now is covered up by what appears to be a psychedelic swirling orbit in conjunction with an oversized, colorful dragon that stretches across the top of her back.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko originally announced that the two were dating at the end of 2016. Since then, they’ve released a full-length album together entitled, Twenty88, and gushed over each other every chance they got on social media. But, things changed after it was revealed that the two were having some problems at the top of the year.

Even though this appears to be the final nail in the coffin for the Big Sean x Jhene Aiko saga, Aiko swears it’s all love between the two.

Jhene Aiko’s Cryptic New Tattoo Tweet

i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE! — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) November 15, 2018

Aiko took to Twitter to announce that despite she might have some new ink, there’s no beef between Big Sean and herself. We’re definitely not relationship gurus but this definitely looks like Jhene Aiko was scrambling to salvage her tainted left tricep and begin a new Big Sean-less chapter in her life. In time, we’ll find out if the two have decided to call it quits on their relationship.

