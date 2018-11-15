(Video) Jill Scott says she’s “Ms Brilliant Brain Jane”

Jill Scott has won November!

Scott was trending on Twitter on Tuesday because during her live performance, she was imitating having oral sex. The video is below.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

The show didn’t end there!

Per Hot New Hip Hop’s Chantilly Post:

At first Amber Rose responded, teasing how she wanted to be the microphone and now Jill has come through with some more words of her own since her DMs have been flooded with all kinds of guys hollering at her for a meet and greet.

“Meet and greet? Sure. Anything else? Nope,” she shared. “I didn’t post that old ass snippet. Piss on whoever did! I would’ve, at least, posted the damn point of it all. Trust, there’s always purpose in what I do. My DDm’s blowing up and idiots who’ll NEVER know what I do for the man I [heart emoji], hollering hey big head. It’s Ms. Monsta Mind or Ms Brilliant Brain Jane.”

I ain’t mad at all. I’m glowing to work💋Have a fantastic day and get chu some Jill Scott. Makes the day go down a lil easier. pic.twitter.com/uNri9yn7YS — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 15, 2018

For those wondering, Jill Scott is single…or at least, not married.

As Per Atlanta Black Star:

Jill Scott has officially been a single woman for nearly two months now and she’s got a list of things she won’t accept in her next relationship.

The “Golden” singer finalized a nasty divorce from her ex-husband Michael Dobson in August.

Scott was married to Dobson for just 15 months before filing to split from him last November. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper” as the reason for the marriage ending.

Among the allegations, Dobson accused his then-bride of being “evil” and Scott allegedly stuffed his things in storage.

Stuffing things in storage? Stuffing microphones in her mouth? Jilly from Philly may just be living her best life!

For those tardy to the party, Jill Scott is more than just a viral video. The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.