Jill Scott on Microphone Video: “Not Everyone Can Get Your A-Game”

Jill Scott won the internet this week. Guess what, she has finished yet.

If you’re tardy to the party, Scott was trending on Twitter on Tuesday because during her live performance, she was imitating having oral sex. The video is below.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

Appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast, Scott made her first public comments about the video.

Joe Budden and Jill Scott’s chat can be heard via Spotify. The chat begins at the 87-minute mark.

Here’s the million dollar question: How did the oral sex simulation with the microphone fit (no pun intended) into her show. “It’s for different purposes each time,” Scott told Joe Budden.

“That time was about the things you want to do but you have to save them for the right person. Not everyone can get your A game, you know?”

Jill Scott also says that her shows are NOT totally sexual and sets the mood for couples who attend her shows on dates.

“It’s going to be a lot of feels, every show,” Scott shared.

“This is what I do. I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

Scott discussed her single life and remained coy.

As Per Atlanta Black Star:

Jill Scott has officially been a single woman for nearly two months now and she’s got a list of things she won’t accept in her next relationship.

The “Golden” singer finalized a nasty divorce from her ex-husband Michael Dobson in August.

Scott was married to Dobson for just 15 months before filing to split from him last November. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper” as the reason for the marriage ending.

Among the allegations, Dobson accused his then-bride of being “evil” and Scott allegedly stuffed his things in storage.

Stuffing things in storage? Stuffing microphones in her mouth? Jilly from Philly may just be living her best life!

For those tardy to the party, Jill Scott is more than just a viral video. The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.

Also in 2007, Scott made her film debut with the films Hounddog and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Scott has also played lead role in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency based on the novels of the same name by Alexander McCall Smith.