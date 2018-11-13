(VIDEO) Jill Scott Rocks Mic On Stage…LITERALLY

Soul singer, Jill Scott was trending on Twitter overnight.Aparently overnight was a great place for it to be trending too.

During a live performance, it appears that Scott was imitating having oral sex.

WARNING VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

Jill Scott at live shows 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/Iz0vxPZLvB — Famos (@Gee_FamO) November 13, 2018

It seems Scott is enjoying her newly found single life and that single life includes teasing the internet with her ability to make things disappear like in the video above.

As Per Atlanta Black Star:

Jill Scott has officially been a single woman for nearly two months now and she’s got a list of things she won’t accept in her next relationship.

The “Golden” singer finalized a nasty divorce from her ex-husband Michael Dobson in August.

Scott was married to Dobson for just 15 months before filing to split from him last November. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper” as the reason for the marriage ending.

Among the allegations, Dobson accused his then-bride of being “evil” and Scott allegedly stuffed his things in storage.

Stuffing things in storage? Stuffing microphones in her mouth? Jilly from Philly may just be living her best life!

For those tardy to the party, Jill Scott is more than just a viral video. The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.

Also in 2007, Scott made her film debut with the films Hounddog and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?.

Scott has also played lead role in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency based on the novels of the same name by Alexander McCall Smith.