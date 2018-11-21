Jill Scott Likes Trey Songz’s ‘Jill’ Tribute Song

Jill Scott is still trending a week later!

During her live performance last week, she was imitated having oral sex on a microphone.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

A week later, R&B singer, Trey Songz released a new song titled “Jill (Sumn Real),” a tribute to Jill Scott’s viral video. Check it out below: https://soundcloud.com/treysongz/jill-sumn-real-produced-by-a-wall

JILL https://t.co/0BI298CW5m — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 18, 2018 Per COMPLEX: The A-WALL production samples Jill Scott’s “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” from her 2000 album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, giving the track an extra heft. A shot of Scott’s now-famous performance is featured on the song’s cover. Jill Scott is impressed: “In the midst of simple minded, affection starved foolishness, this song is actually quite beautiful,” she tweeted. In the midst of simple minded, affection starved foolishness, this song is actually quite beautiful. https://t.co/e5fuxogAnO — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 20, 2018

The viral moment shocked several of her followers, leading Scott to explain the move via Twitter.

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should c*m to my shows,” Scott wrote. “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckd*cktoo They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

“This is what I do,” Scott told Spotify’s Joe Budden last week.

“I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

Other celebrities have been inspired by Scott.

Hot New Hip Hop’s Chantilly Post wrote that Amber Rose wanted to be Jill Scott’s microphone.

50 Cent got into the craze too! “Oh sh*t,” 50 Cent wrote in a post via Instagram.

“Jill Scott just got my d*ck hard. I need my head checked.”

Comedian, Michael Blackson has gotten in on the Jill Scott sweepstakes, also.

Over the weekend. Blackson, posted a meme with a dated picture of Scott and Bill Cosby hugging with the caption reading:

“Bill: So Jill, you have time for a drink?

Jill: Just one. I was on my way to do a mic-check.

Bill: You

Per Atlanta Black Star:

Fans expressed their displeasure in Blackson’s meme in the posts comment section:

“Damn, you that weak you gotta disrespect a goat,” one person wrote. “Funniest sh– you ever done was on ‘Next Friday.’ That was like 50 years ago. Try harder.”

“This is tasteless and unfunny,” a second person commented.

Both Philadelphia natives, Blackson’s joke has context.

Scott publicly defended Bill Cosby despite allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women. She later withdrew her defense of Cosby.

Scott had no comment at press time. But with celebrities responding and now songs like Trey Songz making headway (no pun intended) Jill Scott’s video is still the talk of town.

Jill Scott is more than just a viral video. The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.

Also in 2007, Scott made her film debut with the films Hounddog and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?.

Scott has also played lead role in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency based on the novels of the same name by Alexander McCall Smith.