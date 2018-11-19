Jill Scott Video A Muse For New Trey Songz Track

Jill Scott set the internet on fire with her viral mic-rocking video.

During her live performance, she was imitating having oral sex on a microphone. The video is below.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

“This is what I do,” Scott told Spotify’s Joe Budden last week.

“I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

R&B singer, Trey Songz has talken it next level. He released a new song titled “Jill (Sumn Real).”

You can check it out here:

Per COMPLEX:

The A-WALL production samples Jill Scott’s “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” from her 2000 album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, giving the track an extra heft. A shot of Scott’s now-famous performance is featured on the song’s cover.

Go be a blessing! 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 18, 2018

Other celebrities have been inspired by Scott.

Hot New Hip Hop’s Chantilly Post wrote that Amber Rose wanted to be Jill Scott’s microphone.

50 Cent got into the craze too! “Oh sh*t,” 50 Cent wrote in a post via Instagram.

“Jill Scott just got my d*ck hard. I need my head checked.”

Comedian, Michael Blackson has gotten in on the Jill Scott sweepstakes, also.

Over the weekend. Blackson, posted a meme with a dated picture of Scott and Bill Cosby hugging with the caption reading:

“Bill: So Jill, you have time for a drink?

Jill: Just one. I was on my way to do a mic-check.

Bill: You

Per Atlanta Black Star:

Fans expressed their displeasure in Blackson’s meme in the posts comment section:

“Damn, you that weak you gotta disrespect a goat,” one person wrote. “Funniest sh– you ever done was on ‘Next Friday.’ That was like 50 years ago. Try harder.”

“This is tasteless and unfunny,” a second person commented.

Both Philadelphia natives, Blackson’s joke has context.

Scott publicly defended Bill Cosby despite allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women. She later withdrew her defense of Cosby.

Scott had no comment at press time. But with celebrities responding and now songs like Trey Songz making headway (no pun intended) Jill Scott’s video is still the talk of town.